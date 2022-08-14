30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Jericho Turnpike in East Northport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was riding a 1998 motorcycle west on Jericho Turnpike when the motorcycle crashed into a 2012 Honda SUV that was attempting to turn left from the eastbound lanes into a parking lot.

SCPD said Skaats was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the USV, a 36-year-old Dix Hills resident, was not injured, police said.

SCPD asked anyone with information on the crash to call police at 631-854-8252.

