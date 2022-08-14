Warner Bros. Discovery Condemns Threats Against J.K. Rowling Over Her Salman Rushdie Comments

Warner Bros. Discovery today issued a statement supporting Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling , who was threatened by a Twitter user for her anguish at last week’s attack on fellow author Salman Rushdie .

“Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against J.K. Rowling,” the company said today. “We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”

On Friday, Rowling tweeted out a message on Rushdie, who was attacked on stage at a speaking event. “Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok,” Rowling wrote.

A Twitter user responded with a threat. “Don’t worry you are next.”

Rowling tweeted Twitter directly with the message: “Any chance of some support?”

Twitter refused to take action, and Rowling posted the company’s reply. “After reviewing the available information, we determined that there were no violations of the Twitter rules in the content you reported. We appreciate your help and encourage you to reach out again in the future if you see any potential violations.”

Rowling later thanked her supporters, and said that the “Police are involved,” as she claimed they had been on prior threats to her.

Rushdie has been removed from a ventilator and is talking, according to reports. The man who attacked him is being held without bail in New York and faces attempted murder charges.

Rushdie, the author of the novel The Satanic Verses, has been under a death threat issued in 1989 by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini. Rushdie was accused of “insulting Islam” in his novel. The death threat had a bounty of $3 million, and Rushdie subsequently went into hiding when it was first issued. He has more recently eased up on his security, which may have led to the attack last week.