Man killed himself after ramming U.S. Capitol barrier, police say

A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday, then fired a gun into the air before fatally shooting himself, police said.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street NE and 2nd Street SE in Washington.

It comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats, and federal officials have warned about the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The attack is reminiscent of an April 2021 incident in which a man drove a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at a checkpoint, killing an 18-year veteran of the force. And many remain on edge after supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Authorities said the man in Sunday's incident, whose identity has not been released, crashed into the barricade, and as he was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. The man then opened fire, shooting several times into the air as police approached.

Capitol Police said the man shot himself as the officers neared. He was later pronounced dead.

“It does not appear the man was targeting any member of Congress,” police said. Investigators are examining his background as they try to discern a motive. Both the House and Senate are in recess, and few staff members work in the Capitol complex at that hour.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported. Police do not believe any officers returned fire.

