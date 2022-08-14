Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Dozens of hot air balloons fill sky as they take flight

Dozens of colourful hot air balloons took to the skies above Bristol as they take part in this year’s annual International Balloon Fiesta.

James Acres filmed the serene moment dozens of the aircraft flew peacefully across the sky early this morning on the final day of the festival.

It is the third morning in a row people in the city were treated to the impressive spectacle, after 63 balloons took off on Friday.

The fireworks finales have been cancelled this year due to the increased fire risk caused by the heatwave.

Sign up for our free newsletters here .