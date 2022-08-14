Spider-Man star Tom Holland announces break from ‘overwhelming’ social media apps

Tom Holland has announced he is taking a break from social media after finding the apps to be “overwhelming”.

The Spider-Man : No Way Home actor, who boasts a staggering 67.7million Instagram followers, made a brief return on Saturday night in a video captioned “hello and goodbye”.

In the video, the 26-year-old said: “I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

