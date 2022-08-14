ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jerusalem: Police attend scene after gunman opens fires at bus

By Kate Gill
 3 days ago

Israeli police asses the scene after a gunman opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem in the early hours of Sunday, August 18, injuring at least seven people.

Two people were left seriously hurt when the gunman opened fire around 1:30am local time.

“A terrorist armed with a weapon arrived and shot at a bus and vehicles that were standing near the Shulchan David parking lot, in the Old City of Jerusalem,” police said.

A suspect turned himself in following a manhunt.

Local media are reporting a pregnant woman was injured in the attack before being “rushed to hospital to deliver an emergency birth”.

