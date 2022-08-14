Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden

I-691 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Connecticut State Police

A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved.

The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.

A police cruiser was traveling in the right lane and passing a 2019 Toyota Sienna Limited, when the Toyota changed lanes into the right lane, state police reported.

Police said the front driver's side of the police cruiser collided with the rear passenger side of the Toyota.

The police cruiser had its emergency lights activated at the time, as it was responding to a crash on I-84 eastbound near Exit 32, authorities said.

Police said no injuries were reported at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Toyota, identified as 48-year-old Fairfield County resident Janet Ziperstein, of Sandy Hook, was charged with failure to maintain lane.

