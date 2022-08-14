‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Durston Reacts to Possible Villain Status

Big Brother 24 Houseguest Daniel Durston wasn’t liked by much of the BB community during his time in the house, mainly due to his treatment of Taylor Hale. Following his eviction, the 35-year-old spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, where he reacted to his possible status as a villain.

Daniel Durston teamed up with Nicole Layog early into ‘Big Brother 24’

Las Vegas-based performer Daniel Durston became the first Head of Household of Big Brother 24 . He quickly bonded with Nicole Layog, forming the Rogue Rats, and the two became obsessed with getting Taylor Hale out of the house.

After she told Monte Taylor of Paloma Aguilar’s plan to go after the men, everyone flipped on her, assuming she was lying.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Why Julie Chen Moonves Thinks Michael Isn’t a Target Despite His Comp Wins

As a result, she became an easy target, and Daniel backdoored her, believing he had the support of the house. However, Paloma self-evicted, giving Taylor another chance.

A couple of weeks later, when the Festie Bestie twist began, Nicole intentionally paired up with Taylor, convinced she would stay over the Michigan-based stylist. When she found out she had to throw a Power of Veto competition so they would get backdoored, Nicole became emotional.

Daniel reacts to his possible villain status

Taylor attempted to confront her by encouraging her to put her mental health above the game, but the Florida native felt her partner was passive-aggressive.

The situation ballooned when Daniel got involved and blamed Taylor for being the reason for Paloma’s “spiral,” which led to her self-eviction. Not realizing she offended Nicole, the confrontation reduced Taylor to tears as she attempted to clarify.

The heated moment left a bad taste in the mouths of Matt “Turner” and Joseph Abdin, partly leading them to form The Leftovers alliance with Kyle Capener, Michael Bruner, Brittany Hoopes, and Monte. Following the blowup, Entertainment Tonight said Daniel “cemented his place as one of the most reviled houseguests in recent memory.”

He reacted to his possible villain status in his exit interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, admitting, “I understand that.” He continued: “I respect that. There’s nothing I can do about it. People will take it as they will and what happened had happened. All I can hope is that I learn from it as opposed to being proud of it.”

Daniel went home during ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 5

After winning HOH during Week 1, Daniel stayed safe as Jasmine Davis wanted to target Taylor again. However, Ameerah Jones saw the perfect opportunity to blindside Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli when he volunteered as a pawn.

Her big move backfired the following week when Pooch’s closest ally Turner came into power and realized her threat level. He also noticed the mistreatment of Taylor, partly leading to The Leftovers forming to turn on Ameerah and prevent steamrolling. Following her eviction, the Rogue Rats became targets, mainly due to the blowup.

However, they thought the Houseguests wanted Taylor out over her and formed a plan to force HOH Monte’s hand. When he warned Daniel not to use the Power of Veto, the Vegas performer did anyway, resulting in Monte backdooring her. The two believed she might be safe until they identified The Leftovers are working together.

After her eviction, Daniel saw the writing on the wall when he failed to win the next HOH and wasn’t selected to play for Veto. He was backdoored and evicted in a vote of 9-1, becoming the final Houseguest not to make the jury. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Many Fans Think Turner Had ‘One of the Most Meteoric Rises’ in the Fanbases