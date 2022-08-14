ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Hate How Sally’s Storyline is Unfolding — Again

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

When Courtney Hope joined The Young and the Restless , she was met with mixed reviews. A section of fans loved her portrayal of the character Sally Spectra while others hated her for being a villain. Sally has proven she is down to chopping heads to get what she wants, and that kind of ambition won her favor with fans .

However, with recent storylines, fans don’t know how to feel about the character and hate how her storyline is unfolding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuu6s_0hGti5Sf00
Courtney Hope is Sally Spectra and Alex Wyse as Saul Feinberg | Sonja Flemming/Getty Images

Adam ended things with Sally to protect her

Adam and Sally have been in the Y&R fold for a while, and throughout their time on the soap, they have wreaked havoc without end. Adam has always fought for his place in the family company, while Sally always wanted to make a name for herself in the cutthroat business world.

Adam succeeded in his quest for power for a while as he was the CEO of Newman Media. During his time as CEO, he and Sally met, and he took a shine to her. He ensured she got the coveted COO position, always looked out for her, and shielded her from her naysayers.

Sally and Adam tried their best to keep things professional, and Adam made it clear he didn’t date colleagues. However, they ended up giving into temptation and finally consummated their love for one another.

But Adam’s time at the top didn’t last as his sister swooped in and snatched the CEO title from Adam’s hands. Since then, Adam and Victoria have been at each other’s throats, each trying to one-up the other to gain control of the vast fortune.

Victoria has proven to be unhinged and will do anything to maintain her position, and Adam understands that. As such, he had to let go of Sally and end things with her to protect her. He knows how hard Sally worked for the COO position and knows Victoria may try to get back at him through Sally, to the extent of even firing her, so he feels it’s best to stay away from Sally.

Fans hate how Sally’s story is unfolding

Since their breakup , Sally has had a tough time wrapping her head around the situation and understanding what happened. She is facing difficulty moving on, and she can’t accept that Adam, who once had the hots for her, doesn’t anymore.

This has sent her into a spiral, and she has tried her best to talk to Adam to gain closure. Adam, for his part, is unwavering in his decision and has even become ruthless. He recently called Sally out for stalking him, saying it made her look desperate. However, Sally is relentless and wants to give their relationship another chance.

Sally’s recent behavior has fans up in arms, with many feeling the writers aren’t doing her justice. One fan tweeted in response to a post from The Young and the Restless’ official Twitter account said that the writers need to do better with Sally’s character and that she had a “pick me” vibe that fans find “demeaning.”

Other fans jumped in to say they want Sally to “get her act together” and have a storyline that isn’t so closely associated with Adam.

Fans don’t understand how Sally lost her touch

Sally has always been an ambitious woman. She had the drive, talent, and brains to make it in the man’s world of business, and at some point, she had her own fashion house, which made her very successful. However, her arc had a major turnaround. She became manipulative and cruel, and fans can’t stand her being the villain .

Fans also hated Sally when she was on her last days on The Young and the Restless’ sister show The Bold and the Beautiful . After faking an illness and kidnapping someone, fans were disappointed with the direction Sally Spectra was going, and it appears they’re not thrilled with her storyline again on Y&R.

One fan said, “I am so tired of Sally getting the short end of the stick every time. Let her shine Y&R .” Another said, “Unbecoming. Her aunt had furious confidence back in the day.” Another fan asked the show to “fix it,” arguing that Sally would never “beg any man to stay with her.”

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Sally Spectra Made 1 Move Showing She’s Changed

Comments / 21

Anne Kearsing
3d ago

Sally and Adam's storylines are a redundancy. They both need to go. Writers need to get their 💩 together. They are NOT winning fan approval. Example - Diane, Tessa, Miriah, Devon/Abby baby sharing. Diane an Phyllis working together......Right. No story there, we all know how they will write that.

Reply
10
guest ME
3d ago

And when will someone tell Devon he is notDominics father. Let’s start with this story now and find out who is the real daddy.

Reply
9
Sunny gurl
3d ago

Can't stand Miriah and Tessa , yuck they are in every scene..be gone with them both

Reply(4)
22
Related
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

The Young And The Restless' Christian LeBlanc Has A Message For Fans Ahead Of His New Role

Christian LeBlanc has long been known as ruthless lawyer Michael Baldwin on "The Young and the Restless." Back in 2021, the actor celebrated 30 years on the long-running hit daytime television show, and many of his co-stars opened up about the man, the myth, and the legend himself to Soap Opera Digest for his "The Young and the Restless" milestone anniversary. Peter Bergman told Soap Opera Digest, "Christian LeBlanc brings a joy to his work that is simply infectious. Whether he's carrying a story or simply a part of a party scene, he brings the same positive energy and commitment," while Bryton James added, "I've never met anyone in my life who exudes more positive energy than Christian LeBlanc. To act with him, is an honor, and to be considered his friend is a privilege."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Storylines#Stalking#Newman Media#Coo
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Alum Announces Pregnancy With a Series of Too-Cute Photos

One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!. It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
TV SERIES
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Jason Canela Shares Exciting Family News In A Super-Cute Way

It's been a long time since fans have seen Arturo Rosales on "The Young and the Restless," but that doesn't mean his portrayer Jason Canela hasn't been keeping busy. Along with his daytime television work, he's had roles in "Mrs. American Pie," "The Rookie" and the Netflix film, "Always Be My Maybe," per IMDb. Thankfully, "The Young and the Restless" writers didn't put Arturo on the chopping block the same way they did with Rey Rosales' death, which made it easy for Canela to return to the hit CBS soap when needed.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

160K+
Followers
111K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy