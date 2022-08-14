ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle Getting Two Major Honors in Hometown Amid His Birthday

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Now that Nipsey Hussle’s long-awaited murder trial is coming to a close, his family and fans are continuing the tireless work to preserve and expand the late rapper’s legacy. With a new Marathon Clothing Store set to open in LA and his licensed marijuana shop that just launched, other tributes are now in the works. Hussle will be getting a metro station named after him in his hometown, as well as a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obuMj_0hGthyRo00
Nipsey Hussle | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Nipsey Hussle to be honored with metro station named after him

Hussle grew up in the Crenshaw section of LA. Up until his death, much of his family lived in the area, with him living nearby. He also had several businesses in his childhood neighborhood and was dedicated to providing those in the community with equal opportunities.

Source: YouTube

Madame Noire reports that to commemorate his work and commitment to his neighborhood, a new K-Line metro station serving Hyde Park – which is in Nipsey Hussle Square – is now up and running. The station is one of eight stops along some of the oldest communities in LA and the neighboring Inglewood area.

“From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people,” LA Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson of the station at the unveiling. “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it.”

He noted that the station was Hussle’s idea, realizing a need for it for those without traditional transportation methods. “After he [Nipsey] caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” he added.

The rapper will also receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In addition to a metro station named in his honor, a star in his honor will be unveiled in the beloved Hollywood Walk of Fame. There aren’t many rappers who have received such an honor, with only 10 thus far. The Victory Lap rapper joins the likes of fellow hip hop icons like Queen Latifah, 50 Cent, Diddy, Pharrell Williams, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Missy Elliott, and Snoop Dogg. Hussle’s star is also a special one as only one posthumous award is given each year.

Source: YouTube

The star will be given on Aug. 15 on what would have been his 37th birthday. He died in 2019 when he was just 33.

There are 37 other honorees. Across the sports, film, and music spectrum include Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Kenan Thompson, Ashanti, Tessa Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled, Jenifer Lewis, and more.

His convicted murderer’s sentencing is approaching

While the honors are great, there’s one final piece in his murder trial to be set. Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of the first-degree premeditated murder of Hussle. He faces life in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for this fall. Hussle’s family did not attend the trial , noting it was too emotional to sit through.

RELATED: Lauren London Shares What’s Aided Her Depression Since Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Doechii Is Rap’s Pointed, Provocative Next Big Thing

Click here to read the full article. Working in the Carson, California, studio from which Top Dawg Entertainment was launched has become something of a rite of passage for new artists on the label. After building the studio in the back of his unassuming suburban home around 2004, founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith rounded up four of the most-talented MCs in the L.A. area — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul — and brought out the best in them. Nearly two decades later, TDE’s first female rapper found herself in the wood-paneled, windowless cave known as the House...
CARSON, CA
HipHopDX.com

Lauren London Speaks At Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Nip Would Have Been Honored By This Moment'

Lauren London spoke about her late husband Nipsey Hussle on Monday (August 15) while he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday (August 10) that a ceremony celebrating the late Crenshaw rapper would take place on what would have been his 37th birthday, and London took to the stand amongst a packed crowd to speak on her “visionary” life partner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Crenshaw, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo

Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Ashanti
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Lauren London
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Regina King
Person
Pitbull
Person
Kenan Thompson
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Art#British Royal Family#K Line Metro#African American
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

160K+
Followers
111K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy