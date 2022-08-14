ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarek El Moussa Admits He Introduced Heather Rae Young to His 2 Kids Without Telling Christina Hall

By Grace Turney
 3 days ago

Tarek El Moussa revealed that his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, met the Flip or Flop star’s two children without telling his ex-wife, Christina Hall . Here’s a summary of Young and El Moussa’s whirlwind romance, how the HGTV star revealed that Young met his children without telling his ex, and where the former couple’s communication stands now.

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Hall | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young moved in with Tarek El Moussa and his 2 kids after just 4 days of dating

Heather Rae Young first met Tarek El Moussa on July 4, 2019, and the couple quickly became inseparable. On Jan. 23, 2021, the Flip or Flop star shared an Instagram post revealing that Young moved in with him after just four days of dating.

“It’s incredible to think how much life can change in a short period of time,” the Flipping 101 star captioned a smiling photo of himself and Young. “Yesterday was our 18 month anniversary and I love this girl more and more by the day! I came home with @heatherraeyoung after 4 days of dating, she moved in, and we never looked back. She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family.”

El Moussa also bought Young her dream car, a white, hard-top Ferrari convertible, after just two months of dating.

When the Selling Sunset star moved in with El Moussa, she was also moving in with his two kids , Taylor and Brayden, whom the Flipping 101 star shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall .

In January 2021, El Moussa told Us Weekly that it took a while for his son Brayden to get used to Young after she moved in with them. “He was three years old [when] she came in one day out of nowhere and, like, just moved in,” he said. “It took him a few weeks to get accustomed to it.”

Tarek El Moussa introduced Heather Rae Young to his kids without telling his ex-wife Christina Hall

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa revealed he didn’t tell his ex-wife Christina Hall when he introduced Heather Rae Young to their kids. He got candid in an August 2019 interview with ET , saying he felt like the Selling Sunset star “brought him back to life.”

“She is just so adorable … we’re having a blast,” he said before sharing, “I introduced her to my kids last night for the first time. My mom, my dad, my mom’s husband, my sister. So, we’re doing it! Very excited.”

When asked if the Christina on the Coast star knew about El Moussa’s new love, he replied, “Actually, no, I haven’t talked to her about Heather yet. So, that’s probably a talk I should probably have pretty soon. Like, probably today, considering I’m talking about her on TV now. She’ll probably find out I think? Yeah, I think I’ll give her a call.”

Christina Hall found out about the ‘Selling Sunset’ star’s pregnancy before the rest of the world

Communication between Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall seems to have improved since he first introduced Heather Rae Young to their kids. For example, Hall learned the news of Young’s pregnancy before she and El Moussa announced it to the rest of the world.

On July 13, Young and El Moussa shared matching Instagram posts revealing that they are expecting their first biological child together. An insider told Us Weekly that El Moussa’s ex-wife knew about the pregnancy before the couple made their Instagram posts. “She knew about the pregnancy and is letting them have their moment,” the source shared.

“Christina is happy for them,” added the source. “Tarek and Heather are elated and couldn’t be happier.”

Comments / 3

Louis Miller
2d ago

why post history. betcha your ex was self absorb and didn't bother her. heather is the best thing that came into your life. probably you enjoy waking up every morning with that beautiful woman by your side.

Reply
3
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Anstead
Person
Tarek El Moussa
