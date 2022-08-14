ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police Officer hit and dragged by vehicle

By Bjorn Morfin
 3 days ago

UPDATE, 9:58 a.m.: Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles, has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Chavis faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence, and OWI (first offense).

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), an Officer was hit and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

LPD said that the officer was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but is now considered stable.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. The driver of the vehicle tried to evade officers but drove into a roadblock, according to LPD.

The driver then put the vehicle in reverse and ran over the Officer, dragging him for about 100 feet.

According to LPD, officers fired rounds at the vehicle to stop it but no one was struck.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, but updates will follow as more information becomes available.

LAFAYETTE, LA
