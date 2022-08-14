Read full article on original website
WGAL
Police: Pennsylvania man drives into crowd, leaving 1 dead, then kills mother
Pennsylvania State Police say a man drove his car into a crowd Saturday evening in Columbia County, killing one and injuring 17, before returning home and killing his mother. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, allegedly told troopers he was upset about an argument with his mother, saw the crowd in Berwick and drove through it.
WOLF
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
Elderly woman hit and killed in Schuylkill County
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A 92-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street in Schuylkill County. According to police, the victim was crossing Lehigh Avenue in Frackville around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. She was flown to the hospital, where she later died.
skooknews.com
Pedestrian Struck in Frackville; Victim Flown
UPDATE: 08/16/2022 - Victim dies from injuries.
PSP: Car missing two tires speeds on I-81 with children
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrest man after they say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, speeding with two missing tires, while driving with three unbuckled children on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14, troopers were called to Interstate 81 for a report of a Honda driving with no passenger side tire. […]
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
Police search for stolen Ford SUV out of Blair County
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for a Ford Escape that was reported stolen early Tuesday morning. Police were called to a home on Buttermilk Hollow Road in Greenfield Township on Aug. 16 where the owner reported their 2013 Ford Escape was stolen just before 3 a.m. The SUV is white […]
Teen dies in crash, four others sent to hospital
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a […]
Name released in Dallas Township murder/suicide
The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Craigh Salazar, 38, as the father who took his own life after killing his 4-ye
Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman
Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
9-1-1 Caller Told Berks Police He Was Returning Fire — He Lied, Authorities Say
A 9-1-1 caller who told police he was returning fire when he shot at two men in a vehicle turned out to be the only gunman in the Berks County incident, authorities said. Zachary Thomas Harmon, 29, called police on July 29 saying two men that he knows pulled up to his 81 Poole Hill Road home and fired four of five shots from their car after an argument around 3:15 a.m., Douglass Township police said.
Authorities: 20-year-old man shot at Musikfest in Bethlehem over weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot at Musikfest in Lehigh County on Saturday night, investigators confirmed Monday. The shooting sent people scrambling for cover at the festival in Bethlehem. Officers say the man was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition at the hospital. They are describing this as an isolated incident between two people. Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday night."It was a bang that everybody could hear," Andrew Zachmeyer, an eyewitness, said. Zackmeyer was finishing his shift at the concession booth just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when he says a single gunshot shattered the celebration inside Musikfest in Bethlehem."We run out like here and everyone is yelling at us, 'Get back, get back,'" Zachmeyer said. It sent people running and hiding under tables. Musikfest reopened on Sunday at noon as planned, but additional security was present.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
Forty Fort police seek man in theft of lobsters
FORTY FORT — Borough police are seeking assistance to identify a man wanted for questioning related to the theft of lobsters from Schiff’s Market. Police said lobsters were stolen from the market at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call...
Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here.
Man accused of raping child for 12 years
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police have a man in custody they say is accused of raping a child from 2009 to 2021. On August 12, state police said they responded to a welfare check on Walter Tyson, a 72-year-old male, in Union County. Upon arriving at Tyson’s home, state police said they […]
abc27.com
Man allegedly strangled woman in Dauphin County
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Millersburg, Dauphin County was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Aug. 10. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troop[ers responded to the Millersburg Borough building on Aug. 11 at around 1 p.m. for a report of a nonactive domestic incident.
