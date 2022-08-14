ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot

A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Lauderhill Woman Shot; Dies After Driving Herself to Broward Health North

A Lauderhill woman was shot early Sunday and died after driving herself to Broward Health North hospital, authorities said. Investigators believe Anaysha Donjoie, 20, was shot somewhere in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives on Monday were still working to determine where and how Donjoie was struck by gunfire, as well as who shot her.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation

No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

2nd Suspect Connected to Miami-Dade Officer Shooting ‘Down': Sources

Officers took down a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured, sources said. The scene just unfolded at the Extended Stay America hotel in Miami Springs, where there was a large presence of law enforcement. Sources said Jeremy...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Blocks All NB Lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Davie

A fatal crash early Wednesday morning has closed all lanes of a major roadway in Broward County. The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash took place around 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Griffin Road. Officials did not confirm details of the crash or how many victims were involved.
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman on July 22 in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

One dead, 2 hospitalized in Belle Glade shooting

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Belle Glade. It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of NW 11th Street. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies arrived to find three men...
BELLE GLADE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Woman Killed, Three Injured in Tamarac Crash

A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac Friday, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Colbert, 25, of Tamarac, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on Prospect Road around 9:37 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard. The Kia struck a Nissan Versa traveling west on West Commercial Boulevard, causing a T-bone-type collision, authorities said.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Family says hit-and-run driver has no love in their heart after leaving 74-year-old to die

FORT LAUDERDALE – In Fort Lauderdale, police are trying to track down a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.Last month, a vehicle struck 74-year-old Willie Mae Gipson after she fell onto the street.  She died from her injuries. Now, one of her children is calling for that driver to turn themselves in.Ronnie Gipson and his family buried their beloved mom over the weekend.On Monday, he shared that the driver involved in the hit-and-run had no love in their heart.Close to midnight on July 22, Ronnie says his mom was on her way back from feeding the homeless.  Surveillance video...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

