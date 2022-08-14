Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Broward deputies continue search for suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A small memorial has been set up outside Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. It’s where Anaysha Donjoie crashed as she was trying to seek help after being shot Sunday morning. The 20-year-old woman from Lauderhill was shot and killed on her birthday. Now,...
Friend remembers golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash
Chris Rodberg is dealing with the loss of a friend. Troy Lowry was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Detective Fighting for Life After Shooting Identified
The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. "We stand together praying for him and we...
WSVN-TV
New surveillance footage shows driver who struck toddler in hit-and-run stop at parking lot
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have stumbled on a new clue in an Oakland Park hit-and-run. Surveillance video captured a driver pulling into a parking lot to inspect his vehicle for any damage moments after striking a 2-year-old girl. The car, described as a Burgundy-colored Ford Edge, was captured...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
Click10.com
MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
tamaractalk.com
Lauderhill Woman Shot; Dies After Driving Herself to Broward Health North
A Lauderhill woman was shot early Sunday and died after driving herself to Broward Health North hospital, authorities said. Investigators believe Anaysha Donjoie, 20, was shot somewhere in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives on Monday were still working to determine where and how Donjoie was struck by gunfire, as well as who shot her.
NBC Miami
Investigation Continues Into Coconut Creek Crash That Left Woman Dead, Cop Injured
An investigation is continuing into a crash in Coconut Creek that left a woman dead and a police officer injured over the weekend. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 30-year-old Divinity Cureton of Pembroke Pines...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Miami Cop's Alleged Radio Call During Officer Shooting Under Investigation
No. 1 - The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. Echaverry, 29, is a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime and frequently encounters dangerous suspects. RID detectives were in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue Monday night when they spotted a white sedan that had been involved in an earlier armed robbery in Broward County. The vehicle pursuit ended but a foot pursuit ensued, before there was a confrontation and shots were fired, Ramirez said. Echaverry and the suspect were both shot, officials said. Meanwhile, a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured was fatally shot by officers Tuesday in Miami Springs, sources said.
NBC Miami
2nd Suspect Connected to Miami-Dade Officer Shooting ‘Down': Sources
Officers took down a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured, sources said. The scene just unfolded at the Extended Stay America hotel in Miami Springs, where there was a large presence of law enforcement. Sources said Jeremy...
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Blocks All NB Lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Davie
A fatal crash early Wednesday morning has closed all lanes of a major roadway in Broward County. The Florida Highway Patrol reports the crash took place around 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Griffin Road. Officials did not confirm details of the crash or how many victims were involved.
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman on July 22 in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Person With Umbrella Prompts Lockdown at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus
A person carrying a backpack with an umbrella inside prompted a lockdown and large police response at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus Wednesday morning. Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the college located on Southwest 104th Street after reports of a suspicious person. Footage showed a large police presence at...
cw34.com
Fatal golf cart crash on Blue Heron Bridge; second driver missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a golf cart, and they say the driver of the vehicle is missing. Police are looking for the driver of a black Mercedes that they say fled the scene. The crash happened...
Click10.com
Sources ID suspect killed in MDPD shootout; was pulled over by S. Fla. officer 1 week prior
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The man killed by Miami-Dade police officers in a Monday night shootout that left one officer critically wounded was a 32-year-old man last known to be living in Georgia, sources tell Local 10 News. The series of events that ended in Jeremy Willie Horton being...
Hazmat, bomb squad investigate suspicious package in west Boynton Beach
Multiple Palm Beach County agencies on Tuesday are investigating a suspicious package in a west Boynton Beach community after the homeowners complained of feeling sick.
WPBF News 25
One dead, 2 hospitalized in Belle Glade shooting
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead and two others were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Belle Glade. It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of NW 11th Street. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies arrived to find three men...
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed, Three Injured in Tamarac Crash
A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac Friday, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Colbert, 25, of Tamarac, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on Prospect Road around 9:37 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard. The Kia struck a Nissan Versa traveling west on West Commercial Boulevard, causing a T-bone-type collision, authorities said.
Family says hit-and-run driver has no love in their heart after leaving 74-year-old to die
FORT LAUDERDALE – In Fort Lauderdale, police are trying to track down a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.Last month, a vehicle struck 74-year-old Willie Mae Gipson after she fell onto the street. She died from her injuries. Now, one of her children is calling for that driver to turn themselves in.Ronnie Gipson and his family buried their beloved mom over the weekend.On Monday, he shared that the driver involved in the hit-and-run had no love in their heart.Close to midnight on July 22, Ronnie says his mom was on her way back from feeding the homeless. Surveillance video...
14-year-old accused of fatally stabbing man at party
Deputies say a 14-year-old boy stabbed a man in the chest then his parents kicked the victim on the ground.
Comments / 5