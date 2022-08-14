HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of 95 Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]

HARTFORD, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO