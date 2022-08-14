ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Register Citizen

New Haven police: Man, 33, shot on Carlisle Street

NEW HAVEN — A city man was shot Tuesday night on Carlisle Street, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Carlisle Street between its intersection with Liberty and Cedar streets around 11:50 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email. Soon after,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Injured, One Critically, in Downtown Hartford Stabbing

Two people are injured, one critically, after a fight resulted in a stabbing in downtown Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to Pratt Street at about 7:20 p.m. Responding officers found two men with stab wounds. Both men are in their 20s. Police said one of the men...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man hospitalized after Carlisle St. shooting: New Haven police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a late-night shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday night. The New Haven Police Department said it responded to a Shotspotter notification regarding gunfire on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar Street, just before midnight on Tuesday. Shortly after police received these […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Two men stabbed on Pratt Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of 95 Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]
HARTFORD, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Norwich

A shots fired incident is under investigation in Norwich. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after getting reports of multiple shots fired. Police said the callers stated vehicles were involved and sped away. Investigators said they found numerous shell casings in the road at the...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February. Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
HAMDEN, CT
Saint Mary
WTNH

Hartford police investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street in Hartford Monday night. Hartford police officers responded to the area of Francis Avenue at Park Street on a Shot Spotter Activation, police said. While police officers were at the crime scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in the local […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Franklin Avenue shooting in Hartford: police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police. Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot

GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH.com

New Haven police seize guns at multiple locations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Department continues its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Four guns were seized in multiple locations across the city on Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. It was a joint effort between the department’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Believe Hartford Playground Set on Fire Intentionally

Firefighters are investigating after a playground caught fire on Granby Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon. Crews said they were called to the area of 423 Granby St. at about noon. Responding officials found a large tire on fire which had spread to the playscape. There is heavy fire damage to...
HARTFORD, CT

