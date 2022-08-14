Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Register Citizen
New Haven police: Man, 33, shot on Carlisle Street
NEW HAVEN — A city man was shot Tuesday night on Carlisle Street, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Carlisle Street between its intersection with Liberty and Cedar streets around 11:50 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email. Soon after,...
NBC Connecticut
Two Injured, One Critically, in Downtown Hartford Stabbing
Two people are injured, one critically, after a fight resulted in a stabbing in downtown Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to Pratt Street at about 7:20 p.m. Responding officers found two men with stab wounds. Both men are in their 20s. Police said one of the men...
Man hospitalized after Carlisle St. shooting: New Haven police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a late-night shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday night. The New Haven Police Department said it responded to a Shotspotter notification regarding gunfire on Carlisle Street, between Liberty and Cedar Street, just before midnight on Tuesday. Shortly after police received these […]
Two men stabbed on Pratt Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of 95 Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired Incident Under Investigation in Norwich
A shots fired incident is under investigation in Norwich. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after getting reports of multiple shots fired. Police said the callers stated vehicles were involved and sped away. Investigators said they found numerous shell casings in the road at the...
Videos, Witnesses Pointed Finger At “Trelly” In Shooting Outside Killer’s Going-Away Party
Friends of “Wild Bill” Wright threw him a party the night before he was turning himself in to serve a 60-year prison sentence for killing someone. Before everyone went home, bullets would fly — and an attendee would end up in the hospital. Details about that...
Eyewitness News
Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February. Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Police: Suspect stole wallet inside Springfield store
Springfield police are looking to identify a person that allegedly stole a wallet found inside a store.
Hartford police investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street in Hartford Monday night. Hartford police officers responded to the area of Francis Avenue at Park Street on a Shot Spotter Activation, police said. While police officers were at the crime scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in the local […]
Man Pulls Out Gun During Soccer Game In Stamford, Police Say
A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun at a crowded Fairfield County park following a dispute at a soccer game. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:15 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lione Park on the city's West Side. Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin said...
Man in critical condition after Franklin Avenue shooting in Hartford: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police. Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Members of CT theft ring seen in viral videos stealing cartloads of items face charges in Wilton
A Connecticut resident police said was part of a multi-town retail theft ring has been charged in connection with another shoplifting incident from last year, Wilton police said. Nasif Muhammad, 52, was arrested at state Superior Court in Stamford on a warrant charging him with fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to...
Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot
GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
Register Citizen
Hartford man sentenced for stealing car with cremated remains of woman’s son inside, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A local man was sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint, according to federal prosecutors. Inside the vehicle were the cremains of the woman’s son, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Monday. U.S. District Judge...
NBC Connecticut
Court Documents Detail What Led Up to Shooting Death of Waterbury Club Owner
Ramon Rodriguez faced a judge Monday on multiple charges including murder, breach of peace and tampering with evidence, in connection with the shooting death of club owner Dennis Santos late Saturday night. “This is a big loss, big loss for his family and friends,” said Harvey Brar, who has a...
Ansonia teen accused of stealing cars, told Shelton police he was following 'TikTok trend'
A 16-year-old Ansonia boy is facing charges after police say they caught him in the act of stealing cars after he admitted to seeing a TikTok challenge.
WTNH.com
New Haven police seize guns at multiple locations
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Department continues its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Four guns were seized in multiple locations across the city on Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. It was a joint effort between the department’s...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Accused of Biting Police Officer, EMT After Breaking Into Naugatuck Home While Drunk
Police have arrested a woman who is accused of biting a police officer and an EMT after breaking into a home in Naugatuck while drunk on Saturday. Officers were called to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary around 2 a.m. During the investigation, police said they learned...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Believe Hartford Playground Set on Fire Intentionally
Firefighters are investigating after a playground caught fire on Granby Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon. Crews said they were called to the area of 423 Granby St. at about noon. Responding officials found a large tire on fire which had spread to the playscape. There is heavy fire damage to...
