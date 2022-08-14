ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

All homes sold in Hampshire County from Aug. 7-13

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from August 7-13. There were 50 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,472 square foot home on Whispering Pines Avenue in Belchertown that sold for $355,500.
Car fire outside Springfield juvenile courthouse near MGM Casino shuts down part of State Street on Tuesday afternoon

Springfield and state police shut down part of State Street on Tuesday afternoon after a car’s engine caught on fire. The car caught on fire right outside the Springfield Juvenile Courthouse on 50 State St. Authorities shut down part of the road from the intersection of Main Street and State Street, past the MGM Casino entrance, up to Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
MassMutual investment subsidiary faces $250,000 state fine after agent pressured clients into high-commission insurance

SPRINGFIELD — A subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. faces a $250,000 fine by the state over the company’s failure to supervise an agent. Charles J. Evan, of Wellesley, defrauded clients by pressuring them into unsuitable high-commission insurance products in order to line his own pockets, according to to a news release from the office of secretary of state William Galvin.
Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
19-year-old shot at Cumberland Farms in Pittsfield Tuesday; police arrest juvenile suspect

Pittsfield police placed a juvenile suspect in custody after a 19-year-old was found shot at a Cumberland Farms on Tuesday afternoon. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Pittsfield Police Department said officers responded to a report of a victim who was shot at the Cumberland Farms on First Street. Once officers arrived at the gas station, a 19-year-old Pittsfield resident who lives on Adam Street was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
