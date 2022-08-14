ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Bruins prospects Lysell, Duran, Locmelis have fared at World Juniors

The Boston Bruins are being represented by three prospects at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton. Fabian Lysell (Sweden), Riley Duran (United States) and Dans Locmelis (Latvia) are all playing meaningful roles for their respective teams, and each of them have scored at least one goal in the tournament so far. All three of their teams reached the quarterfinals, too, which will provide these players with valuable experience in high-pressure international games.
1 Fresh Trade To Land Kevin Durant With Boston Celtics

As the NBA offseason continues forward, the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant are still swirling. Right now, it appears that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to trade for arguably the NBA’s best player. However, it would come at a high price with Jaylen Brown being among the pieces heading to Boston in return for Durant.
Patriots sign Devin Hafford

Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
2022 WNBA playoffs start Wednesday: How to watch first round, schedule, more

The 2022 WNBA playoffs tip-off on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed in the WNBA’s new playoff format, which starts with four first-round, best-of-3 series:. All the details you need to be up to speed — the 2022 WNBA playoff schedule and where you can watch, details on the new format, and when the second round and beyond will take place — can be found in a detailed breakdown by Alex Azzi at the On Her Turf page here at NBC Sports.
