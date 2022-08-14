Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Flyers re-sign depth center who will look to join his brother in push for spot
With a new deal, Jackson Cates will officially join his younger brother Noah Cates in vying for playing time on the Flyers. The club re-signed the older Cates to a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract Monday. He'll be a restricted free agent again when his deal expires next summer. Cates, who...
Yardbarker
In midst of rocky 2022 season with High-A Greenville, Red Sox top prospect Nick Yorke appears to be finding his groove again
He may no longer be regarded by Baseball America as one of the game’s top 100 prospects (for now), but it appears as though Red Sox infield prospect Nick Yorke is starting to find his groove again. In High-A Greenville’s last series against the Hickory Crawdads at Fluor Field,...
NBC Sports
How Bruins prospects Lysell, Duran, Locmelis have fared at World Juniors
The Boston Bruins are being represented by three prospects at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton. Fabian Lysell (Sweden), Riley Duran (United States) and Dans Locmelis (Latvia) are all playing meaningful roles for their respective teams, and each of them have scored at least one goal in the tournament so far. All three of their teams reached the quarterfinals, too, which will provide these players with valuable experience in high-pressure international games.
Margzetta Frazier Returning to UCLA Gymnastics For Super Senior Year
The three-time All-American is coming back to Westwood after missing most of 2022 due to injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennis-Ruthless Raducanu storms into Cincinnati third round
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Emma Raducanu stormed into the third round of the Cincinnati Open with a 6-0 6-2 thrashing of Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday, signalling she will be well prepared for her U.S. Open title defence.
NBA Analysis Network
1 Fresh Trade To Land Kevin Durant With Boston Celtics
As the NBA offseason continues forward, the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant are still swirling. Right now, it appears that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to trade for arguably the NBA’s best player. However, it would come at a high price with Jaylen Brown being among the pieces heading to Boston in return for Durant.
Red Sox to designate former Gold Glove winner Yolmer Sanchez for assignment
The Red Sox have designated infielder Yolmer Sanchez for assignment, reports Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. The team has yet to formally announce the move, but it’ll come as part of series of transactions that also includes the activation of utilitymen Enrique Hernandez and Rob Refsnyder, per Abraham.
UCLA Football Tight End Mike Martinez No Longer With Program
The Bruins' top blocking tight end missed most of 2021 with a leg injury, but returned to the practice field for spring camp.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Patriots sign Devin Hafford
Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NFL・
'Bleav in UCLA': Hines Runs, Basketball Schedule, Football Recruiting
Several Bruins stood out when they faced off against NBA talent in Westwood, while fall camp continued over on the gridiron.
NBC Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs start Wednesday: How to watch first round, schedule, more
The 2022 WNBA playoffs tip-off on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed in the WNBA’s new playoff format, which starts with four first-round, best-of-3 series:. All the details you need to be up to speed — the 2022 WNBA playoff schedule and where you can watch, details on the new format, and when the second round and beyond will take place — can be found in a detailed breakdown by Alex Azzi at the On Her Turf page here at NBC Sports.
Comments / 0