Read full article on original website
Related
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
Digital Colorado License Plates are Here and They’re Mind-Blowing
It was just announced last week that digital license plates are officially legal in Colorado and, in case you're not familiar, the technology involved with these new license plates is nothing short of mind-blowing. New Digital Colorado License Plates. Digital license plates officially became legal in Colorado on Wednesday, August...
Thousands of tarantulas soon to march around Colorado – here's where to see them
Make sure you keep those tents zipped up at night. A storm of tarantulas is about to start marching around Colorado as they seek out mates, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Every year, 10,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of...
Much warmer and drier across Colorado today
Much warmer and drier weather will settle in for the next couple of days, with highs back in the mid- to upper 80s for the Denver metro area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain
As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
Kids cope with death during 48 hours in the woods
Camp Erin Denver is a grief camp for kids suffering a death loss. Many have lost parents or siblings to suicide, drug overdose, vehicle accidents and other causes of death.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
A Colorado ranch lost 9,000 acres to a wildfire in April. So how does it look in August?
LAMAR — Gazing north across the rangeland from the spot where a spring wildfire destroyed 9,000 acres of May Ranch pasture in a few hours, you can see scorched cottonwoods puncturing the horizon like black thumb tacks. In April, after a year so dry the sage roots turned to...
After nearly 10 years living outside, Gary Peters has a home: 'This isn’t surviving. This is living.'
DENVER — When Gary Peters walked through the door of his new apartment and saw the likes of an HGTV-style reveal, the 76-year-old was mostly lost for words. "I never in my life expected anything this wonderful," Peters said, choking up while slowly turning to look at all the people who made his new home possible.
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In Colorado
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
Summit Daily News
Breck Epic pro riders plan women’s mountain bike meet up to encourage more female participation in the sport
Following the fourth day of the Breck Epic multistage mountain bike race on Wednesday, Aug. 17, professional mountain bikers Kat Nash and Sonya Looney will host an event with local women in order to encourage more female participation in mountain bike races. Both Nash and Looney are currently ranked first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
“At a crisis point”: Homes are out of reach for many Colorado teachers. What does that mean for schools?
COLORADO — Fewer than one-fifth of homes across Colorado are affordable to teachers who make an average salary in their district, even as average teacher salaries have increased by about 25% in the past seven years, according to a report published Tuesday by the nonpartisan Keystone Policy Center. The...
Westword
Reader: Not Everyone Needs Alcohol for a Good Time
Awake, which became Denver's first sober bar when it opened at 2240 Clay Street in May 2021, will go into hibernation after August 21 as its owners look for a new location. The concept operates as a coffee shop by day and an alcohol-free bar by night. Co-owner Billy Wynne says that he and his wife, Christy, decided to open the shops a few years into their sober journey because "we wanted to contribute to the alcohol-free movement and create a space in Denver where people can come have fun, feel safe and have some tasty beverages." But their current space has some limitations, and they're hoping to grow the business.
aboutboulder.com
Faces of Boulder – Pic of the Day – Summer!
Summer is a longtime Boulder resident and will be a Senior in High School this year. She loves the people in Boulder and likes that everyone really cares about each other. Summer was part of the team that helped save the Twin Lakes Owl preserve in 2016. Keep up the...
Denver’s First Non-Alcoholic Bar Will Close but Aims to Relaunch
Awake Sober Bar and Coffee House will soon shut its doors, but a comeback is in the cards
KSLTV
‘Everyone’s going to have to live with less water’ Interior Department says of Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY — As the drought crisis intensified across the West, the Department of the Interior Tuesday announced urgent actions to improve and protect the future of the Colorado River System. They’re calling for swift action by everyone in the system. “The prolonged drought afflicting the west...
Intense rain leads to flooding in southeastern part of metro area
Intense rain hit Colorado Monday afternoon and caused a lot of flooding in a short period of time. Highlands Ranch, Aurora and other parts of the southeastern zone of the Denver metro area saw a storm blow through that brought anywhere from 1 to over 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. A lot of these areas saw that rain in under 30 minutes! Flash Flood Warnings covered all of northern Douglas County and Aurora.The Denver area wasn't the only place with heavy rain. Colorado's high country and parts of Larimer County also saw flooding. The Grizzly Creek...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Nico Konecny crowned three-day stage champion of Breck Epic after storm cancels Tuesday competition
Breckenridge is a hot spot for a wide range of events throughout the summer. Whether it is a festival, concert or a family reunion — the town of Breckenridge is never not busy. One event that brings in a different type of crowd to the streets of Breckenridge is...
Showers and storms bring a welcome drink of water!
Showers and thunderstorms will slowly move south of Denver, sunshine will return on Wednesday, highs will warm back to the 80s
Comments / 0