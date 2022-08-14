ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Wanderlust Wellman

Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain

As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Not Everyone Needs Alcohol for a Good Time

Awake, which became Denver's first sober bar when it opened at 2240 Clay Street in May 2021, will go into hibernation after August 21 as its owners look for a new location. The concept operates as a coffee shop by day and an alcohol-free bar by night. Co-owner Billy Wynne says that he and his wife, Christy, decided to open the shops a few years into their sober journey because "we wanted to contribute to the alcohol-free movement and create a space in Denver where people can come have fun, feel safe and have some tasty beverages." But their current space has some limitations, and they're hoping to grow the business.
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Faces of Boulder – Pic of the Day – Summer!

Summer is a longtime Boulder resident and will be a Senior in High School this year. She loves the people in Boulder and likes that everyone really cares about each other. Summer was part of the team that helped save the Twin Lakes Owl preserve in 2016. Keep up the...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Intense rain leads to flooding in southeastern part of metro area

Intense rain hit Colorado Monday afternoon and caused a lot of flooding in a short period of time. Highlands Ranch, Aurora and other parts of the southeastern zone of the Denver metro area saw a storm blow through that brought anywhere from 1 to over 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. A lot of these areas saw that rain in under 30 minutes! Flash Flood Warnings covered all of northern Douglas County and Aurora.The Denver area wasn't the only place with heavy rain. Colorado's high country and parts of Larimer County also saw flooding. The Grizzly Creek...
DENVER, CO

