ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nemaha County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County fair swine show

AUBURN - 19-year-old Jacob Clarke showed the winning hog at the Nemaha County Fair’s 4-H swine show Wednesday. He told News Channel Nebraska that the judge chose his market hog because:. it has the best frame. it was most ready for the show. it looked like it could produce...
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire closes commercial building at Nemaha County Fair

AUBURN – The commercial exhibit building on the Nemaha County fairgrounds was closed early this afternoon after smoke was reported during the county fair. Agricultural Society President Jason DeBuhr said volunteer firefighters who were already on the fairgrounds inspected after smoke was reported in the commercial building. An electrical fire is blamed for smoldering in some ceiling insulation. There were no injuries and minimal damage.
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nemaha County Fair parade makes the 'season bright'

All content © copyright RIVER COUNTRY - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA. KBIE-FM / KNCY-AM 1600 AM | 911 Central Ave. | Nebraska City, NE 68410. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nemaha County, NE
Government
County
Nemaha County, NE
City
Nemaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Auburn, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Goat champions at Nemaha County Fair 2022

AUBURN - Hailee Johnson is champion in dairy and pygmy goat showmanship intermediate at the Nemaha County Fair. The 4-Her received two purple ribbons in dairy goats under 5 months, is champion and reserve champion in 8 months to 1 year old, champion in the mother/daughter contest, 1st purple ribbon in dairy goats 1-2 years non milking doe and 1st purple in 2-3 years. She also received a purple ribbon for best dressed goat.
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Humane Society holds 8th Doggie Dip fundraiser

BEATRICE – For the 8th year, the Beatrice Humane Society ended the Big Blue Aquatic Park season with their annual Doggie Dip….a fundraiser for the society and its no-kill shelter. Society President Gina Heckey said doing advance online reservations for the first time, where people could bring their...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Southern Gage County Fire sends three departments to the scene

BEATRICE – Firefighters from three departments battled a residential fire south of Wymore Tuesday, that investigators say may have been caused by a problem with an electrical charger. Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints says the fire broke out in a garage at a home along Sycamore Road, about four...
WYMORE, NE
WOWT

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
GRETNA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Grand Champion#Horse Show#Showman
News Channel Nebraska

Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man

NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Allen shows champion goat

AUBURN - Blake Allen wins reserve senior meat goat showmanship. He showed the grand champion breeding meat goat and reserve champion breeding meat goat. Charlotte Metschke won champion senior meat goat showmanship. She was the reserve for best dressed goat. Noah Metschke was the intermediate goat showman and was champion...
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Blue Springs men injured in crash of motorcycles

BEATRICE – Two motorcycles collided in southern Gage County, causing injuries to both riders. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the accident happened last Friday evening on East Broad Street in Blue Springs. Authorities say 56-year-old Ronnie Rainey was operating a westbound motorcycle just ahead of a motorcycle operated...
BLUE SPRINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Mound City Resident Arrested in Holt County Sunday

Mound City, MO – A Mound City woman was arrested Sunday in Holt County. At 7:27 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 46-year-old Amy M. Knapp on an outstanding felony failure to appear Holt County warrant originally for burglary, speeding 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, and driving without a license.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Tarkio Man Facing More than a Handful of Charges Following Atchison County Arrest

(ATCHISON COUNTY, MO) – A Tarkio man is facing more than a handful of charges following Atchison County arrest Monday. Just after 7:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 40-year-old Travis L. Kephart who is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident, as well as misdemeanor charges for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to display valid plates, no seatbelt, no valid license, and no insurance.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

NDCS: inmate dies in custody, no cause yet

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln announced the death of an inmate on Wednesday. RTC said that 59-year-old Jack Talbitzer died on Monday, Aug. 15 at a Lincoln hospital. Talbitzer was incarcerated at RTC, serving a one-year sentence on charges for delivery of a controlled...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy