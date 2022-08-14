Read full article on original website
Nemaha County fair swine show
AUBURN - 19-year-old Jacob Clarke showed the winning hog at the Nemaha County Fair’s 4-H swine show Wednesday. He told News Channel Nebraska that the judge chose his market hog because:. it has the best frame. it was most ready for the show. it looked like it could produce...
Fire closes commercial building at Nemaha County Fair
AUBURN – The commercial exhibit building on the Nemaha County fairgrounds was closed early this afternoon after smoke was reported during the county fair. Agricultural Society President Jason DeBuhr said volunteer firefighters who were already on the fairgrounds inspected after smoke was reported in the commercial building. An electrical fire is blamed for smoldering in some ceiling insulation. There were no injuries and minimal damage.
Nemaha County Fair parade makes the 'season bright'
Mills County Fair Queen loses title due to photo
A 19-year-old Iowa fair queen has been stripped of her title with board members concerned that a photo of her would not make her look like a good role model.
Goat champions at Nemaha County Fair 2022
AUBURN - Hailee Johnson is champion in dairy and pygmy goat showmanship intermediate at the Nemaha County Fair. The 4-Her received two purple ribbons in dairy goats under 5 months, is champion and reserve champion in 8 months to 1 year old, champion in the mother/daughter contest, 1st purple ribbon in dairy goats 1-2 years non milking doe and 1st purple in 2-3 years. She also received a purple ribbon for best dressed goat.
Beatrice Humane Society holds 8th Doggie Dip fundraiser
BEATRICE – For the 8th year, the Beatrice Humane Society ended the Big Blue Aquatic Park season with their annual Doggie Dip….a fundraiser for the society and its no-kill shelter. Society President Gina Heckey said doing advance online reservations for the first time, where people could bring their...
Southern Gage County Fire sends three departments to the scene
BEATRICE – Firefighters from three departments battled a residential fire south of Wymore Tuesday, that investigators say may have been caused by a problem with an electrical charger. Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints says the fire broke out in a garage at a home along Sycamore Road, about four...
WOWT
157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
Family continues search for missing Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY - A local family's search continues for a missing 39-year-old Nebraska City man nearly six months after his initial disappearance. Jacob C. Hall has been missing since Feb. 21, 2022 according to the Nebraska State Patrol's website. He was living in Falls City at the time of his...
Allen shows champion goat
AUBURN - Blake Allen wins reserve senior meat goat showmanship. He showed the grand champion breeding meat goat and reserve champion breeding meat goat. Charlotte Metschke won champion senior meat goat showmanship. She was the reserve for best dressed goat. Noah Metschke was the intermediate goat showman and was champion...
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
Blue Springs men injured in crash of motorcycles
BEATRICE – Two motorcycles collided in southern Gage County, causing injuries to both riders. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the accident happened last Friday evening on East Broad Street in Blue Springs. Authorities say 56-year-old Ronnie Rainey was operating a westbound motorcycle just ahead of a motorcycle operated...
