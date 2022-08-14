(ATCHISON COUNTY, MO) – A Tarkio man is facing more than a handful of charges following Atchison County arrest Monday. Just after 7:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 40-year-old Travis L. Kephart who is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident, as well as misdemeanor charges for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to display valid plates, no seatbelt, no valid license, and no insurance.

ATCHISON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO