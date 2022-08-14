Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Security Guard Fires Shots at Fleeing Carjacker at River North Gas Station
A security guard fired shots at a fleeing carjacker at a gas station on the Near North Side Tuesday evening. The car was later found in the West Woodlawn neighborhood about 11 miles away and it was not known if the carjacker was hit, according to Chicago police. The attack...
Chicago Police Investigating Racist, Homophobic Posts by Someone Claiming to Be a Cop. ‘I Hope the Department Knows I am Posting Here'
Chicago police have launched an internal investigation into a series of incendiary posts by a person claiming to be an officer in an online forum regarded as one of the darkest corners of the web. Many of the posts on 4chan’s /pol/ board are racist and homophobic. They include photos...
Dolton Police Seek Person of Interest in Homicide of ‘The Funnel Cake Man'
Police in south suburban Dolton are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of an area business owner, authorities said. Tavares Davis was fatally shot on Aug. 2 in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, according to the Dolton Police Department. Police revealed Monday they...
Ruse Thefts Reported at Downtown Businesses Along Michigan Avenue: Chicago Police
Chicago police are alerting businesses of reported ruse thefts in which a man claims to be inspecting carbon monoxide meters and then demands money for supposed services rendered, according to authorities. Two separate incidents were reported at the following times and locations:. 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 300 block...
Chicago Police Investigate After 2 People Found Dead Inside Ravenswood Residence
Chicago police are investigating after two individuals were found dead inside of a residence in the Ravenswood neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to authorities, a woman and a 44-year-old man were discovered dead inside of the residence in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. Both individuals...
Retired Chicago Police Officer Shot in North Lawndale Attempted Robbery
An investigation is underway after a retired Chicago police officer sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon. The attempted robbery unfolded at approximately 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by at least one suspect who announced a robbery, police said.
Witnesses Recount Frantic Scene After Gunfire Erupted Outside of Six Flags Sunday
Families out for an evening at Gurnee's Six Flags Great America were forced to take cover on Sunday evening when gunfire rang out in the parking lot, with three individuals suffering injuries during the incident. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the parking lot, sending...
Highland Park Police Seek Person Who Fired Shots During Road Rage Incident
Police in Highland Park are asking for assistance in locating the person who opened fire at another individual during an apparent road rage incident Monday afternoon, authorities said. At approximately 2:13 p.m., officers with the Highland Park Police Department were called to the area of Skokie Valley Road and Central...
‘A Lot of Chaos:' Dashcam Captures Hit-and-Run Crash That Left 3 Men Dead
Police are still searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left three people dead on Chicago’s Far South Side, and new video has emerged from the horrific event. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 71st Street and Jeffery in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.
Pig Tales: Loose Animal Captured After 2 Weeks, With 3 More Hogs Still Roaming Chicago Suburb
One pig penned, three more left to go. Four loose pigs have continuously muddied attempts made by police to corral them in a Western suburb of Chicago. After evading capture for over two weeks, one of the pigs was brought in by a team of Wayne residents Sunday. Now, police...
Shooting in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America Injures 3, Sends Panicked Guests Running
A summer evening Sunday at an amusement park in a northern Chicago suburb turned frightening after gunshots rang out in the parking lot, drawing a massive police presence and creating a chaotic scene for hundreds of guests. According to authorities, three people were hurt during the incident, with two sustaining...
Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Raced Toward Group in South Shore, Fatally Injuring 3 People
Chicago police continued to search for the driver of a silver sedan who raced toward a group of people in the street early Sunday, killing three of them and injuring a fourth person. The force of the impact hurled three of the victims down the 7000 block of South Jeffery...
Chicago Suburb Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night
The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits. Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing. Dozens of residents...
What We Know So Far About the Shooting Outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
A chaotic and frightening scene took place Sunday evening at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, about 45 miles north of Chicago, when, according to police, gunshots were fired in the parking lot near the theme park's entrance. According to police, three were hurt in the incident at the crowded...
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
‘I Knew I Would Die': Woman Recounts Boating Accident in Lake Michigan ‘Playpen' That Severed Her Feet
A woman whose feet were severed in a boating accident in the “Playpen” near Oak Street Beach over the weekend says she would have drowned had her husband not pulled her out of the water at the last second. “I truly began to drown,” Lana Batochir, 34, said...
Man Dies After Falling Into Lake Michigan Near Diversey Harbor
A man died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Wednesday. He was with a group of people near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive when he slipped and fell into the water about 5 a.m., Chicago police and fire officials said. The man, 43, did...
Vehicle Fire Reported on I-80, Parts of Highway Remain Closed
Cleanup is underway after a vehicle fire started early Tuesday on Interstate 80, near Tinley Park. A semitruck hauling grease got into a break fire, which quickly engulfed the semi-trailer, Illinois State Police said. The truck tractor was able to detach before the fire spread, according to officials. Police reported...
Posting a ‘First Day of School' Photo to Social Media? Read This First, Police Say
It's back-to-school season across Chicago and Illinois, and as kids prepare to head to the classroom, social media feeds are lit up with proud parents posting first-day-of-school photos that boldly display teachers and kids names, ages, grades, school identifiers and more. However, the tradition of sharing that information online could...
Naperville City Council Passes Ban on Commercial Sales of Assault Rifles
Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning -- after several hours of passionate discussion -- the Naperville City Council on an 8-1 margin passed an ordinance to ban the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within its city limits. Residents and business owners crowded the western suburb's City...
