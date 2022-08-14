ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Benches clear in Rays-Orioles game as MLB playoff race heats up

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arMOl_0hGtfEmg00

The dog days of summer may be behind us, but the MLB playoff races are heating up.

Emotions boiled over Saturday night during the Rays-Orioles game in St. Petersburg as both benches cleared in the eighth inning of Tampa Bay’s 8-2 win, which put the Rays (59-53) back in front of Baltimore (59-54) for the final AL wild-card spot by half a game.

Tensions are boiling over between the O's and Rays in a series that could have major implications in the playoff race pic.twitter.com/gDWDfxrSkP

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 13, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0ahN_0hGtfEmg00
Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks yells toward Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos in the eighth inning on Saturday.
AP

Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks wasn’t pleased with a late timeout call with Robinson Chirinos at the plate as he was mid-pitch. Though it appeared home plate umpire Andy Fletcher was the one to call time, Fairbanks yelled at Chirinos after striking him out. Chirinos didn’t take kindly to it, and suddenly the benches cleared to engage in some shoving and jawing.

“There was a late time call, I took offense,” Fairbanks said after the game, according to the Tampa Bay Times . “Apparently I misunderstood who had called time, where it came from. Apparently it was the umpire, not Chirinos. I, as you guys know, can be a little fiery. So I think that that might have caused some things (Saturday).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDpOm_0hGtfEmg00
Both benches cleared during the eighth inning of Saturday’s Rays-Orioles game.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLcwS_0hGtfEmg00
Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12) is restrained during the benches-clearing incident.
USA TODAY Sports

The two teams will play the rubber game of their three-game series Sunday afternoon, their final meeting of the season, before the Rays head to The Bronx for a three-game set against the Yankees.

The AL wild-card race could go down to the wire. The Twins entered Sunday a game behind the Rays, while the White Sox were two games back and the Red Sox 4.5 games back. The Blue Jays (61-51) and Mariners (62-53) currently have the top two wild-card spots.

New York Post

New York Post

