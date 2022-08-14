Read full article on original website
NEAR’s price performance as a case study of the ‘Coinbase Effect’
On 10 August, Coinbase, one of the world’s leading exchanges, announced the inclusion of NEAR on its listing roadmap. This suggested that the altcoin is now among the assets that the exchange plans to make available on its platform. Following the said announcement, NEAR quickly rallied on the charts,...
SOL’s NFT dominance sees new $1B highs- thanks to YOU
The market’s 9th largest cryptocurrency (SOL) has seen it all here. From heading north and hitting new ATHs to diving south by succumbing to network outages. However, one aspect of SOL’s dominance continues to see bullish strides within different playgrounds/battlegrounds. A beautiful skyline. Many investors/traders have something to...
Bitcoin Cash [BCH]: Despite rally, on-chain activity tells a different tale
Trading at above $24,000 at press time, the king coin Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated by over 20% in the past month. Understandably, the rest of the market followed its lead, with most cryptos hiking too. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was no exception to the same, rallying by 40% in the last 30...
Are you going long on Tezos [XTZ] in August? Read this first
Tezos has been working hard to establish itself in the DeFi market. And, particularly in the NFT market. Recently, in line with the same goal, the crypto chain’s Israel arm introduced a unique approach to minting and authenticating NFT collections by sending them from an origin wallet. But, unfortunately,...
A take on Bitcoin’s less volatile cycle ft. a potential price uptick
Bitcoin and volatility are two words that often go hand in hand. Volatility means that the price of an asset might change rapidly and unpredictably, especially, for the worse. For Bitcoin, after the highs of the past two years, the past few months have been rough. But to a trader, on-chain metrics can help navigate through the crypto winter.
Binance Coin [BNB]: Will these signals lead the light to $400
In July, the exchange token of the largest crypto exchange, Binance Coin [BNB], struggled. Despite reviving from its low levels in June, when it went as low as $192, BNB could not revert to its price in May. However, investors would have given BNB its accolades for its July performance...
Ethereum [ETH] short-term traders can celebrate next week if…
Ethereum rallying is a sign of prosperity for pretty much every altcoin. But what if that signal fails to sustain and takes a trip back down?. That is the issue with Ethereum right now. Despite forming a two-month high last week, it is now looking at a possible downtrend. Ethereum...
Are Bitcoin miner reserve outflows enough to yield strong sell pressure
One of the best ways to succeed as a Bitcoin trader is to see potential trends before they happen, or in their early stages. Such an advantage can be quite handy now that Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market are in a bullish recovery phase. In Bitcoin’s case,...
Pre-Merge: Here’s the full scope of the ETH 2.0 Deposit contract
Ethereum, the world’s largest altcoin, continues to create headlines ahead of the upcoming Merge. As expected, it has been seeing significant demand and adoption from institutions and retail investors/traders. Hence, there is a sense of belongingness around. Many Highs. The reason behind the much-anticipated upgrade is an obvious one....
Over $600m flushed out: Is Solana DeFi headed out of the window
The case of Solana has increasingly become interesting in the past few days. According to data from DefiLlama, the total value locked in Solana’s DeFi has dropped by around $600 million since 31 July. Solana’s DeFi TVL started the month at $2.15 billion but was down to $1.56 billion...
Caught between Bitcoin put/call options? Let this be your guide
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has been in recovery mode for quite some time now. On CoinMarketCap, BTC jumped briefly above the $25k on 14 August before settling onto the $24.9k mark at press time. Evidently, the spot market showcased a relief sign. However, activity on BTC options suggested otherwise. Are...
The real reasons behind Polkadot’s [DOT] 11% week are…
Polkadot has been on the up this week on the back of the crypto-market’s changing bullish tides. In fact, the same was underlined by the double-digit gains recorded by DOT. Many considered this market sentiment a result of “biting the Merge news,” but Polkadot has its own reasons.
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
Is $0.1 on the cards for Dogecoin holders? Answer might surprise you
If there is one thing Dogecoin [DOGE] investors may have agreed upon lately, it might be to push the meme token to $0.1. This is because the Elon Musk-backed cryptocurrency has defied all odds despite the momentum of the entire crypto market. With Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], and other top...
Bonjour Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders, you should be on cloud nine because…
With no known catalyst, the price of the popular meme coin, Shiba Inu [SHIB], went up by over 30% during the trading session of 14 August. SHIB went as high as $0.00017, the highest price level since 10 May. In addition, the trading volume during yesterday’s (14 August) session went up by over 700%, the most SHIB has logged since 12 April.
Cardano [ADA]: A breach and something more in the works perhaps?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past six weeks, the ascending channel (white) setup has accelerated Cardano [ADA]’s efforts to break the $0.55-resistance. Also, the consistent sway above the basis line (green) of the Bollinger bands (BB) reflected a near-term buying advantage.
Ethereum’s metrics that could determine your portfolio value this week
It is not usual for the crypto markets to be dominated by an altcoin. But this seems to be the crypto climate at the moment with Ethereum tearing it apart on the price charts. The number one altcoin has racked up a slow day in the office but still managed over 12% of profits over the week. On top of that, the 30-day gains have crossed more than 60% for ETH as things stand.
Bitcoin structure weakness- Is this the end of BTC’s relief rally
Bitcoin [BTC] bears demonstrated weakness at the beginning of August after failing to push towards its support line. Fast forward to the present and a similar observation has occurred with the bulls. This confirms structure weakness but also underscores increased uncertainty regarding BTC’s next move. After briefly managing to...
Bitcoin: What you should learn from BTC’s new ownership trends
Bitcoin has been experiencing a change in holding maturity among owners in recent months. This is further reflected in a significant transfer of wealth with long-term holders capitulating their holdings. A subsequent accumulation has taken place which puts Bitcoin in the hand of low-cost basis owners. A tale about Bitcoin.
1,053% Bitcoin Cash rally could be a testament to your risk tolerance
Bitcoin Cash was one of the most successful forks at one point in time. Not to forget, the altcoin was hitting the highs of $1,550 as of last May. The market crash dragged BCH from its all-time high to the current lows. Now, despite the improving market conditions, the altcoin does not seem to have the capacity to reach those highs again.
