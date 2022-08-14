It is not usual for the crypto markets to be dominated by an altcoin. But this seems to be the crypto climate at the moment with Ethereum tearing it apart on the price charts. The number one altcoin has racked up a slow day in the office but still managed over 12% of profits over the week. On top of that, the 30-day gains have crossed more than 60% for ETH as things stand.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO