Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
Joe Flacco is now projected to start for the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season against a very familiar opponent for the veteran quarterback: the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco spoke about the possibility of him going up against the team he had the best years of his pro football career with when he faced the media over the weekend.
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Las Vegas Raiders might have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the NFL this year. They added All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to an already good offense. This is likely to open things up for Hunter Renfrow, and to a greater extent, Darren Waller. Waller is viewed as one of the best […] The post ‘What the f–k am I doing?’: Darren Waller’s shocking admission on Raiders’ Jon Gruden era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.”. At this point,...
While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still awaiting the final decision on his suspension this season after being accused of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Judge Sue L. Robinson initially proposed a six-game suspension, but the NFL wants more. Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, it appears Watson and his camp are expecting a […] The post Deshaun Watson resolution expected to be imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The San Francisco 49ers will have a new quarterback under center for the 2022 season. After five years with Jimmy Garoppolo, head coach Kyle Shanahan is handing the keys to sophomore quarterback Trey Lance. Lance reportedly struggled in 49ers training camp but had a promising preseason debut. He’ll have to keep the impressive performances up […] The post ‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
The Chicago Bears opened up their preseason slate with a 19-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Saturday and will next face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, so it’s time to make some bold predictions for that contest. Chicago put together a solid preseason opener by...
Friday night, the Green Bay Packers opened up their preseason against the San Francisco 49ers. During the game, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had the biggest hit of the game. That’s despite the fact that he did not even play. Amari Rodgers, at the end of his kickoff return, was pancaked by his teammate, sending the […] The post Packers TE Robert Tonyan hilariously reveals the one teammate he doesn’t want to get hit by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been relatively limited in training camp so far after undergoing a sudden surgery for appendicitis. For the first time since the operation, Burrow has spoken out. The former LSU standout revealed that he basically found out that he needed to get it taken...
