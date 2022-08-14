ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers

If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
MANHATTAN, NY
MMA Fighting

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
bjpenndotcom

TJ Dillashaw believes “competitive guy” Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: “We’ll see if he really can step away”

TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.
UFC
PWMania

WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again

There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
WWE
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent

Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”

UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMAmania.com

Diana Belbita: ‘I didn’t even notice’ being on second biggest MMA event of all-time

Diana Belbita has gotten to be a part of quite a few unique experiences in her young life thus far. Currently residing in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, the Romania-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight prospect made the move to North America roughly three years after her coach persuaded her into getting serious about this mixed martial arts (MMA) journey. Coincidentally enough, at the time of her signing with the sport’s ultimate proving ground, Belbita was competing on Romania’s version of Exatlon, the famous Survivor-type reality television series that Jorge Masvidal also notably competed on.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White believes Paddy Pimblett’s weight fluctuation ‘not good,’ but ‘he can do whatever the hell he wants to do’

Dana White wishes Paddy Pimblett’s weight didn’t fluctuate so much between fights, but he’s not going to stop the breakout star anytime soon. Pimblett was victorious with a second-round submission of Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in July, but “The Baddy” spoke to members of the media backstage at UFC San Diego this past Saturday and said his weight shot up to “about 200 [pounds]” since the big win.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
WWE
mmanews.com

Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question

UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
UFC
mmanews.com

EXCLUSIVE | Tyson Nam Responds To CSAC Weight Mandate

UFC flyweight Tyson Nam has responded to the California State Athletic Commission banning him from competing in the state following a violation. Nam earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for earning a wild knockout of Ode Osbourne at UFC San Diego last Saturday. He countered a flying knee attempt from Osbourne with a massive punch as Osbourne landed back on the canvas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281

Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
UFC

