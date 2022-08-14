Read full article on original website
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”
Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him. Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.
Dana White: Paddy Pimblett ballooning up makes it hard for UFC to plan fights, 'hurts us too'
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White says Paddy Pimblett’s big weight gains in between fights affects both him and the promotion. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who is notorious for letting himself go in between fight camps, said he weighed up to 200 pounds this past weekend when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego.
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
TJ Dillashaw believes “competitive guy” Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: “We’ll see if he really can step away”
TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Fight fans blast Dana White after the UFC San Diego fighter salaries were revealed: “Modern day slave owner”
UFC president Dana White has come under fire after the salaries for this past weekend’s event in San Diego were released. On Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to California with a really fun event in San Diego. While it may not have been the most stacked card on paper, it certainly delivered in a big way with some tremendous fights littered throughout the card.
MMAmania.com
Dana White has a problem with 200-pound Paddy Pimblett’s yo-yo diet — ‘It makes it tough for us too’
UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett likes to pack on the pounds between fights and recently told combat sports reporters that he wasn’t going to keep his weight down until the promotion started feeding him ranked opponents. UFC President Dana White is not a fan of that strategy. “It’s not...
Diana Belbita: ‘I didn’t even notice’ being on second biggest MMA event of all-time
Diana Belbita has gotten to be a part of quite a few unique experiences in her young life thus far. Currently residing in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, the Romania-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight prospect made the move to North America roughly three years after her coach persuaded her into getting serious about this mixed martial arts (MMA) journey. Coincidentally enough, at the time of her signing with the sport’s ultimate proving ground, Belbita was competing on Romania’s version of Exatlon, the famous Survivor-type reality television series that Jorge Masvidal also notably competed on.
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
MMA Fighting
Dana White believes Paddy Pimblett’s weight fluctuation ‘not good,’ but ‘he can do whatever the hell he wants to do’
Dana White wishes Paddy Pimblett’s weight didn’t fluctuate so much between fights, but he’s not going to stop the breakout star anytime soon. Pimblett was victorious with a second-round submission of Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in July, but “The Baddy” spoke to members of the media backstage at UFC San Diego this past Saturday and said his weight shot up to “about 200 [pounds]” since the big win.
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
EXCLUSIVE | Tyson Nam Responds To CSAC Weight Mandate
UFC flyweight Tyson Nam has responded to the California State Athletic Commission banning him from competing in the state following a violation. Nam earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for earning a wild knockout of Ode Osbourne at UFC San Diego last Saturday. He countered a flying knee attempt from Osbourne with a massive punch as Osbourne landed back on the canvas.
Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
