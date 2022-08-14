Evelyn Lucille (Wernle) Wylie, age 87, passed away 12:15 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. There will be a Celebration of Life service held for Evelyn August 20, at 12:00 Noon at the First Christian Church in Greenville. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery with her husband Joe who passed away March 10, 2020. Friends are welcome to join the family in these services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO