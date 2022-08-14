ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgel.com

Neal D. Weiss

Neal D. Weiss, age 70 of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at deceased’s residence in Highland, IL. He was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1951, in Highland, IL, the son of Vallie and Rose (nee Korte) Weiss. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Highland, IL.
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

Twyla Jo Timmons

Twyla Jo Timmons, age 70 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. She was born on Wednesday, June 11, 1952, in Hawthorne, Nevada, the daughter of Charles and Mary (nee Thompson) Macklin. On Saturday, February 6, 1982, she married Michael...
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

Mary Patricia Miller

Mary Patricia Miller (née Bircher), 76, passed away in her home in Houston, TX surrounded by loved ones on August 11, 2022. Mary Pat, as she was called in her hometown, was born in Highland, IL on November 8, 1945. She graduated from Highland High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in Normal, IL, and her master’s degree from University of Houston-Main Campus, where she also worked on her doctorate.
HOUSTON, TX
wgel.com

Owen J. Saathoff

Owen J. Saathoff, 71, of Highland, IL, passed away, Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland. He was born March 24, 1951, to Homer and Cleda (nee Hug) Saathoff, in Highland, IL. He was a proud graduate of Highland High School, Class of 1970, and went on...
HIGHLAND, IL
edglentoday.com

Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus

BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
BELLEVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Marcella A. “Marcie” Jansen

Marcella A. “Marcie” Jansen, age 102, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Carlyle Healthcare & Senior Living. She was born July 22, 1920 in Breese, a daughter of the late Herman and Caroline, nee Schmitz, Jansen.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Willard Jansen and cousins, Flo Isert and Viola Husmann.
GERMANTOWN, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Library Celebrating Thrift Shop Day

The Greenville Public Library is celebrating the local thrift shop today (Wednesday, August 17). Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day. She said thrift shops are like a playground game of “Find the Treasure.” In celebration of the occasion, everyone who visits the library will have the chance to register two win a $10 gift certificate to the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza

The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
GREENVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill man, Union man die in crash in Franklin County

A Cedar Hill man and a Union man were killed and a Lonedell woman was hurt early this morning, Aug. 13, in a one-car accident on Hwy. FF north of Huff Road between Richwoods and Luebbering in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:50 a.m., Chase K....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
wgel.com

Evelyn Lucille (Wernle) Wylie

Evelyn Lucille (Wernle) Wylie, age 87, passed away 12:15 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. There will be a Celebration of Life service held for Evelyn August 20, at 12:00 Noon at the First Christian Church in Greenville. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery with her husband Joe who passed away March 10, 2020. Friends are welcome to join the family in these services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Renovation Work In Progress At HSHS Holy Family Hospital

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. (K & L) began work Wednesday night on renovations to the front lobby/main registration area of HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. The first phase of the project required the removal of two glass block walls in the lobby. K & L’s Rusty Lappe and Travis Lappe spent several hours removing one block at a time. The project is expected to take three weeks, and during that time the main entrance is not available.
GREENVILLE, IL
krcgtv.com

Miller County man missing for almost a year

David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
wgel.com

GHS Golf Season Underway

The Greenville High School boys’ golf team has already played in two events in the new season. The campaign began Saturday at the St. Anthony Tournament held on the Indian Springs Golf Course. Team leaders for the Comets were Dustin Rehkemper with a total of 101, and Elusha Golovay...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Martha Frerker Bateman

Martha Jane Frerker Bateman, formerly of Carlyle, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas at the age of 84 years. She was born in Breese, Illinois on September 9, 1937, the daughter of Leo B. “Pete” and Helena (Westerman) Frerker.
CARLYLE, IL
wgel.com

Blood Drive

There will be a Battle of the Badges American Red Cross Blood Drive Tuesday, August 23, from 1 to 5 PM at the Greenville Fire Station on Harris Avenue. You are asked to make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.
GREENVILLE, IL

