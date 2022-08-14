Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Neal D. Weiss
Neal D. Weiss, age 70 of Highland, IL, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at deceased’s residence in Highland, IL. He was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1951, in Highland, IL, the son of Vallie and Rose (nee Korte) Weiss. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Highland, IL.
wgel.com
Owen J. Saathoff
Owen J. Saathoff, 71, of Highland, IL, passed away, Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland. He was born March 24, 1951, to Homer and Cleda (nee Hug) Saathoff, in Highland, IL. He was a proud graduate of Highland High School, Class of 1970, and went on...
wgel.com
Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza
The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
wgel.com
Martha Frerker Bateman
Martha Jane Frerker Bateman, formerly of Carlyle, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas at the age of 84 years. She was born in Breese, Illinois on September 9, 1937, the daughter of Leo B. “Pete” and Helena (Westerman) Frerker.
wgel.com
Renovation Work In Progress At HSHS Holy Family Hospital
Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. (K & L) began work Wednesday night on renovations to the front lobby/main registration area of HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. The first phase of the project required the removal of two glass block walls in the lobby. K & L’s Rusty Lappe and Travis Lappe spent several hours removing one block at a time. The project is expected to take three weeks, and during that time the main entrance is not available.
wgel.com
Greenville Library Celebrating Thrift Shop Day
The Greenville Public Library is celebrating the local thrift shop today (Wednesday, August 17). Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day. She said thrift shops are like a playground game of “Find the Treasure.” In celebration of the occasion, everyone who visits the library will have the chance to register two win a $10 gift certificate to the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop.
wgel.com
Blood Drive
There will be a Battle of the Badges American Red Cross Blood Drive Tuesday, August 23, from 1 to 5 PM at the Greenville Fire Station on Harris Avenue. You are asked to make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.
wgel.com
Marcella A. “Marcie” Jansen
Marcella A. “Marcie” Jansen, age 102, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Carlyle Healthcare & Senior Living. She was born July 22, 1920 in Breese, a daughter of the late Herman and Caroline, nee Schmitz, Jansen.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Willard Jansen and cousins, Flo Isert and Viola Husmann.
wgel.com
Counting Cars Cast Members To Join Honor Flight Saturday
The Sons of Service are hosting an Honor Flight Ride Saturday, August 20th. Sign up is from 10 am to noon at the Keyesport American Legion. All vehicles are welcome to participate. Bikes and Jeeps will ride across the Dam at Carlyle Lake. Special guests at the program will be Horny Mike and Ghetto Bob from the hit show “Counting Cars”.
wgel.com
Police Commissioners Meeting Wednesday
The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners meets Wednesday, August 17 at 4 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building. The board will consider the final eligibility list for future police officers.
wgel.com
Hunter Safety Course
There will be an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Course Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, in the Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377. Saturday hours are 8 AM to 5 PM and Sunday is 8 AM to noon. Reservations are required. For more information, call Jack at 977-4567.
wgel.com
Sons Of American Legion Teste Fest
The Sons of American Legion will be hosting their 6th annual Testicle Festival at the Keyesport American Legion Post 1994 Sunday, August 21, from 2 to 6 PM. They’ll be service bull, boar, and ram with fries, and Doug’s famous mushrooms. Chicken strips and fries will also be available. Dine in or carryout. Live music with Salmon Creek from 3 to 6 PM.
wgel.com
Blue Jays Baseball Falls In Home Opener
The Greenville Blue Jays junior high baseball team played its first home games of the season last Saturday. The Jays were edged by South Central 4-3 and fell to the Breese Bobcats 10-7. Against South Central, the score was 1-1 after four innings. The visitors moved out to a 4-1...
wgel.com
County Board Meeting Tuesday Evening
The Bond County Board meets Tuesday, August 16 at 7 p.m. in the courthouse. The agenda includes zoning-related items including an updated fee schedule for solar farms in Bond County. Other items for the board include a request to use the courthouse lawn for a Celebration of Life rally, a...
wgel.com
Ascencio & Molina Participate In Chamber Cardinal Luncheon
Those attending Monday’s Greenville Chamber of Commerce Cardinals’ Luncheon were very entertained by the two guests, Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina, who are the Spanish radio broadcasters for the team. The two talked about their pasts, being involved in baseball, answered questions from the audience and told many...
wgel.com
Fire On I-70, Chief Requests Move-Over Compliance
The Smithboro Fire Protection District responded to a report of a Semi Trailer on fire on Interstate 70, in the westbound lane at the 51 mile marker Sunday at 10:48 AM. Chief Bryant Briggs reports firefighters arrived to find a semi-trailer with brakes still smoldering after a good Samaritan had stopped an used a fire extinguisher to suppress the flames. Firefighters deployed 1 hose line and finished extinguishing the fire and cooling down the immediate area after which the trailer was checked for any fire extension.
