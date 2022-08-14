Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. (K & L) began work Wednesday night on renovations to the front lobby/main registration area of HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. The first phase of the project required the removal of two glass block walls in the lobby. K & L’s Rusty Lappe and Travis Lappe spent several hours removing one block at a time. The project is expected to take three weeks, and during that time the main entrance is not available.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO