Houghton, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Isle Royale investigators ask public for information about Mt. Franklin wildfire

HOUGHTON, MICH. -- Isle Royale National Park is asking the public for information that could help with an investigation into a wildfire that was sparked this weekend. Park officials took to social media to ask for any details pertaining to an allegedly illegal fire and associated camp on the park’s Mount Franklin Trail the evening of Friday, August 12 and into the morning of Saturday, August 13.
Houghton, MI
Minnesota State
Travel Maven

This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks

Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
MLive

Michigan wildland firefighter killed by falling tree while battling Oregon forest fire

A wildland firefighter from Michigan was killed by a falling tree while battling a forest fire in Oregon with his hotshot crew last week, the U.S. Forest Service announced. Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, died while battling the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, Ore., when a tree fell on him, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, causing fatal injuries, officials said. He was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots from Colorado, which had been assigned to the fire.
UPMATTERS

Large metal object falls from sky over Maine State Capitol, nearly hits police worker

(NEXSTAR) – A large metal object fell from the sky over the Maine State Capitol in Augusta, nearly hitting a police worker who was standing nearby. The object, weighing between 6 and 7 pounds, is believed to be a piece of aircraft debris that fell from “a large airliner on an international route,” the state’s Department of Public Safety announced.
#National Park Service#Wildfire#Dock Greenstone#The Daisy Farm Trail#Daisy Farm Campground
UPMATTERS

Our Community Tour Baraga: The person behind the town's name

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) -The small town of Baraga, is named after Bishop Frederic Baraga. Born in Slovenia in 1797, Baraga initially studied law at the University of Vienna, but soon realized his true calling was the priesthood. In 1830, young Fredrick answered a request for priests to come to America and join the fledgling Diocese of Cincinnati.
Baraga, MI
1077 WRKR

Satire Site Jokes about Roundabouts along Upper Peninsula's Notoriously Straight Sceney Stretch – Yoopers Didn't Get the Joke

If you've ever driven across Michigan's Upper Peninsula on M-28 you likely remember the Sceney Stretch, the notoriously long and straight section of road between M-77 at Sceney and M-94 at Shingleton. Running 25 miles through swampland and a wildlife refuge there are very few cross streets and hardly a curve. The road is considered the longest straight stretch of road east of the Mississippi River.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of America's Best Lake Towns

There isn’t much of summer left, but there’s still time to enjoy the beautiful lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-appropriate things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and take in the sunshine. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
WLUC

College Avenue construction in Houghton slowed due to unexpected findings

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour around the College Avenue construction area in Houghton has been extended due to unforeseen obstacles. Last week, construction crews encountered more rocks than expected while replacing utilities on the second half of the avenue. Additionally, a mine shaft vent was also uncovered, which needs to be sealed.
UPMATTERS

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....

