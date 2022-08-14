Read full article on original website
Isle Royale investigators ask public for information about Mt. Franklin wildfire
HOUGHTON, MICH. -- Isle Royale National Park is asking the public for information that could help with an investigation into a wildfire that was sparked this weekend. Park officials took to social media to ask for any details pertaining to an allegedly illegal fire and associated camp on the park’s Mount Franklin Trail the evening of Friday, August 12 and into the morning of Saturday, August 13.
