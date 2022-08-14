ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
Second Sunday returns to King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Sunday marked another "Second Sunday" on King Street. During Second Sundays, King Street is closed to traffic at noon and pedestrians can walk the streets safely, enjoying the shops and galleries. Stores often have sales as well. “It’s the most popular and most regularly...
CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
Loved ones mourn Summerville man killed in crash on Highway 61

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The pain of losing a loved one is resonating throughout the Summerville community. Last week, 20-year-old Malik Mixon was killed in a crash on Highway 61. Those closest to him are remembering him as a bright light that will continue to shine. “He could instantly...
Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
Charleston Police ask public's help identifying person found endangered

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police officials are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they located and say is endangered. Police said the man was found early Monday morning in the area of 2200 Ashley Crossing Dr. in West Ashley. Police said the individual has extremely...
Man charged with murder of elderly Pineville woman, setting house fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Detectives say a man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman in her home earlier this month. Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was charged with of Murder, Burglary first-degree, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Arson first-degree.
