Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant officer honored with life-saving award for rescuing woman from burning car
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department is being recognizing for his life-saving efforts more than two months after a car caught fire in a crash. According to MPPD, early on the morning of May 28, Ofc. Doug Richards was driving home from...
abcnews4.com
'Tragic, life changing': Boy from Bonneau loses part of leg, hand in lawnmower accident
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The small town of Bonneau is rallying around a family whose son is recovering from a serious accident involving a lawnmower on Saturday. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Wyatt Carr, 5, was playing in his yard while his father, Clinton, was cutting the grass.
abcnews4.com
West Ashley restaurant given seven days to clean oil out of nearby pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Slick and messy- a couple words to describe a West Ashley pond now that oil has seeped into it. Officials say the staff at Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant dumped oil last week that got into a nearby storm drain. Now, they have until the end...
abcnews4.com
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Second Sunday returns to King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Sunday marked another "Second Sunday" on King Street. During Second Sundays, King Street is closed to traffic at noon and pedestrians can walk the streets safely, enjoying the shops and galleries. Stores often have sales as well. “It’s the most popular and most regularly...
abcnews4.com
CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle overturned Saturday night and caught fire. The crash happened on SC 41 south of Morgan Avenue near Andrews, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones. Jones said a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on...
abcnews4.com
Road work may affect traffic on North Main Street in Summerville Monday night
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Road work on North Main Street may cause lane closures overnight Monday. The roadwork involves land closures with a flagging operation due to milling and paving on the street, specifically in front of 2021 North Main Street. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Man punched pregnant woman in stomach, threatened to steal baby: North Charleston PD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Savannah man is facing charges after assaulting a pregnant employee at a North Charleston gas station on Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Officers responded to Circle K, located at 8700 Rivers Ave., early Sunday morning for reports...
abcnews4.com
Loved ones mourn Summerville man killed in crash on Highway 61
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The pain of losing a loved one is resonating throughout the Summerville community. Last week, 20-year-old Malik Mixon was killed in a crash on Highway 61. Those closest to him are remembering him as a bright light that will continue to shine. “He could instantly...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday morning stabbing in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning that left a 51-year-old man injured, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. At approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to K&D Mart, located at 1639 Remount Rd., for reports of a stabbing.
abcnews4.com
Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
NCPD: Motorist charged after running red light prior to fatal collision
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An arrest has been made after a deadly collision in North Charleston on Saturday night. 28-year-old Aaron Portner was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death following a wreck along Tanger Outlet Boulevard near Savings Street. That night, authorities said...
abcnews4.com
Alligator euthanized, victim identified after attack in Sun City: Sheriff's office
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to a call about a fatal alligator attack in Sun City at about 11:15 a.m., Monday. According to BCSO Major Angela Viens, the body of a female victim was recovered at about 1 p.m. Officials said BCSO...
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police ask public's help identifying person found endangered
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police officials are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they located and say is endangered. Police said the man was found early Monday morning in the area of 2200 Ashley Crossing Dr. in West Ashley. Police said the individual has extremely...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with murder of elderly Pineville woman, setting house fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Detectives say a man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman in her home earlier this month. Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was charged with of Murder, Burglary first-degree, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Arson first-degree.
abcnews4.com
Summerville High lockdown lifted after report of weapon determined to be pellet gun
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville High School officials say a morning lockdown has been lifted after reports of a student with a weapon were determined to be a pellet gun. School administration sent a message to parents and guardians saying they were notified of a possible "possession involving a...
abcnews4.com
Several Lowcountry organizations participating in public sector career fair Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those seeking a role in the public sector are invited to attend a special career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., several employers will be at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center for a public sector career fair.
Comments / 0