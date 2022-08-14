Read full article on original website
Related
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer
Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
WIFR
AVOID THE AREA: Barricaded subject on S. 4th street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting that left two people seriously injured, including one minor, has turned into a standoff Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 4th Street in Rockford. Police urge the public to avoid the area at this time. This story is developing and will be updated...
walls102.com
Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Damaging Street Signs With Vehicle
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was arrested for Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property in the 6500 block of Whitetie Road in Coal City around 8:10 a.m. on August 12th. Police officials say Honiotes allegedly...
starvedrock.media
Grand Jury Indicts Streator, Ottawa Defendants
A La Salle County Grand Jury returned a number of indictments on Tuesday. Thirty-year-old Shelby Newell of Sharon Road in Streator is locked up on a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Bond has been set at $20,000. Antonio Johnson, 34, from the 200 block of Goulding...
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
starvedrock.media
Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota
Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Faces Charges of Battery and Resisting, and Maybe More
Mendota police arrested 42-year-old Anil Bhate of that city on charges of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. The call came in Sunday night just after 7:00. Police responded to the 1700 block of Hillcrest Court and investigated the matter. Further charges are pending in this incident. Bhate as taken to Mendota P.D. And later taken to the La Salle County Jail.
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police twice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice. Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate […]
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dies in three-vehicle crash near Montgomery
A 19-year-old man from Aurora is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Route 30, east of Orchard Road near Montgomery, on Tuesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as Alex Garcia-Roguel. The sheriff's office says that Garcia-Roguel was traveling west on Route 30 a high rate of speed when...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 14-15
OREGON — On Aug. 14 at 7:39 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3,000 block of South Illinois Route 251. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Moises Ruiz-Vega, 24, of West Palm, Florida for driving while his license was suspended. Ruiz-Vega was released on an individual bond with a return court date. Ruiz-Vega was also issued a citation for speeding.
Illinois man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor
A central Illinois jury found a man guilty Tuesday of killing his wife, son, and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019.
wcsjnews.com
Man With Three Prior Domestic Battery Convictions Indicted in Grundy Co.
A 42-year-old Morris man was recently indicted on three felony charges. Ian Odum was charged with three counts of Domestic Battery, all class three felonies. The Morris Police Department arrested Odum in the 1200 block of Deerpath Drive on June 9th. Odum is accused of making physical contact with a female household member in that he forced sexual penetration with the woman in Morris on June 6th.
Police looking for electric bike riding man who robbed bank in Shorewood
Anyone with information may report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
wjol.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
starvedrock.media
Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County
Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
Comments / 2