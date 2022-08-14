Read full article on original website
Chelle Longway
3d ago
Someone did this. I was taking my daughter to work and they were picking up trash from around the house. It was there lastnight......it was a HEAP this morning.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
My Fox 8
Greensboro community members living on Horse Pen Creek Road ready for construction to end
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For five years, people using Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro have navigated through the construction. They have reached their limit, and there are still weeks of work ahead for crews. Driving on uneven asphalt and encountering unexpected lane closures has neighbors living along the...
Fuel leak investigations continue in Archdale; roads reopened, no threat to the community
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The ongoing investigation into a fuel leak had roads closed and business owners concerned in Archdale. Monday night, streets and businesses reopened after crews were on the scene investigating the fuel leak for most of Monday. The area was closed off early Tuesday morning, but the barricades were removed around 8 […]
My Fox 8
Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had...
abc45.com
One Shot Overnight on Liberty Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting late last night at 1134 East Twenty-Third Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he was shot; he then walked to 1134 East Twenty-Third Street to call the police.
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
Thomasville addresses 'dingy' colored water
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Water discoloration continues in Thomasville nearly a month after city officials first warned of the issue. The city said it's safe to drink and use but the 'dingy' water is unsightly to many City of Thomasville water customers. Brown water comes out of every faucet in...
2 injured after crash on West Market St. and Green Valley Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash left two injured in Greensboro Sunday afternoon. Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on West Market Street and Green Valley Road. Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Please use caution if you're driving in the area.
WBTV
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
Archdale fuel leak prompts business evacuations
ARCHDALE, N.C. — A fuel leak in Archdale prompted several businesses to evacuate Monday afternoon. It started around 10 a.m. in the area of Bonnie Place and W. White Drive near a Circle K, Guil-Rand Fire Department officials said. Officials said someone called in a gasoline smell from inside the gas station.
Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 78-year-old Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 78-year-old man. A silver alert has been issued for James Douglas Maynard. According to investigators, Maynard was last seen on Hillcrest Center Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police describe him as 6 feet and 3 inches tall with a long...
Woman found shot dead on O'Brien Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a woman died following a shooting on O'Brien Street Monday. It happened around 10 p.m. Police said they found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes shot to death. Police are still investigating. Further information wasn't immediately available. If you have any information about the...
wcti12.com
City of Winston-Salem settles lawsuit about blind man with service animal
Winston-Salem, NC — The City of Winston-Salem has a new policy in place on how officers handle people with service animals. “It’s a good day if you’re a service animal user," said Disability Rights North Carolina (DRNC) staff attorney Chris Hodgson. Nearly two years ago, Wilmer Oliva...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
Mount Zion Church giving away backpacks filled with supplies for students
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
Multiple lanes closed along I-77 late Monday into Tuesday
Crews are doing road maintenance along a nearly 20-mile stretch of the highway, closing down one express lane and one general lane in both directions.
2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
Comments / 3