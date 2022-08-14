ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Chelle Longway
3d ago

Someone did this. I was taking my daughter to work and they were picking up trash from around the house. It was there lastnight......it was a HEAP this morning.

WXII 12

Winston-Salem home burnt to ground after large weekend fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An unoccupied home that was going to be used for foster kids who aged out of the system caught on fire Sunday morning. The home was located in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue in Winston Salem. A representative with Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

One Shot Overnight on Liberty Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting late last night at 1134 East Twenty-Third Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he was shot; he then walked to 1134 East Twenty-Third Street to call the police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Twenty-Third Street Tuesday night. Police found Oscar Daniel Noyola Lopez, 25, shot in the area when they arrived to the scene. He told officers that he was walking along the 2600 block of North Liberty Street when he...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thomasville addresses 'dingy' colored water

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Water discoloration continues in Thomasville nearly a month after city officials first warned of the issue. The city said it's safe to drink and use but the 'dingy' water is unsightly to many City of Thomasville water customers. Brown water comes out of every faucet in...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Archdale fuel leak prompts business evacuations

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A fuel leak in Archdale prompted several businesses to evacuate Monday afternoon. It started around 10 a.m. in the area of Bonnie Place and W. White Drive near a Circle K, Guil-Rand Fire Department officials said. Officials said someone called in a gasoline smell from inside the gas station.
ARCHDALE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman found shot dead on O'Brien Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a woman died following a shooting on O'Brien Street Monday. It happened around 10 p.m. Police said they found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes shot to death. Police are still investigating. Further information wasn't immediately available. If you have any information about the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
FOX8 News

2 in hospital after head-on crash in Clemmons, troopers say

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Clemmons on Monday, according to NC State Highway Patrol. Troopers tell FOX8 the crash happened on Fraternity Church Road. One driver crossed the center line and hit a car head-on. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries. One driver has head injuries, […]
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
