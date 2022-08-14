Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLTX.com
Throwing shade? Mark Stoops appears to do just that in the direction of Shane Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last month, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer went viral with a video featuring the coach sporting a backwards hat and sunglasses, while dancing to a Soulja Boy song with Gamecock players playing a supporting role. The hype video was dropped on social media just...
AOL Corp
If John Calipari wants to declare Kentucky 'a basketball school,' it's time for him to back it up
John Calipari isn’t wrong that the University of Kentucky is a basketball school. That’s what he told the Athletic last week and any suggestion, let alone any huffing and puffing, to the contrary is ridiculous. That’s not a shot at Mark Stoops’ football program, which this week is...
themountaineagle.com
Jim Andrews gets praise he deserves — finally
It was an impossible task for anyone to try and follow Dan Issel, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer after his brilliant three seasons playing for coach Adolph Rupp from 1967-70. Yet Jim Andrews did it so well that he will be going into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of...
athleticbusiness.com
Kentucky AD Barnhart Steps Into Calipari, Stoops Feud
In a wide-ranging, 40-minute news conference Saturday, University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart called the week’s back-and-forth between basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops “unproductive and unfortunate.”. At reported by the Courier-Journal of Louisville, the spat started Thursday, when Calipari told reporters in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum sounds off on John Calipari: 'No longer the best option' for Kentucky
Paul Finebaum has been following the feud between Mark Stoops and John Calipari closely over the past few days. And, the SEC Network host has had plenty of people calling in to his afternoon talk show to discuss the drama in Lexington. So, does he think Calipari is delusional for...
tigerdroppings.com
John Calipari Endorsed: Kentucky Football hasn't played a P5 OOC opponent since 2005
You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. Calipari is a giant douche. Does St. Peter's have a football team so they can get some revenge?. You sound scared about UK raiding Ohio for recruits. I quiver at the thought of the 135th ranked LB in the country going...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops talks changing the climate vs. the culture, throws shade at Shane Beamer
Mark Stoops has done the remarkable at Kentucky by changing the program from an also-ran to one that can be a dark horse in the SEC East fueled by multiple 10-win seasons. Stoops pointed out that the program has changed to the point that coaches around the league have noticed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College basketball insider names potential breakout star for Kentucky for 2022-23 season
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein followed Kentucky’s recent trip to the Bahamas closely. The Wildcats beat the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Aug. 10. Then, they took down Tec De Monterrey 102-40 on Aug. 11. Following a day off, the Wildcats scored a 118-56 win over Carleton University on Aug. 13 and finished the trip with a 98-74 victory over The Bahamas National Select Team on Aug. 14.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVQ
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings on ABC 36
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5-7 a.m. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This...
foxlexington.com
U.S. Navy nurse fulfilling dream at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A lifelong UK fan is finally achieving his wildest dream. In less than a week, LT. AJ Lueke starts working toward a masters of science at the University of Kentucky. Despite growing up in Louisville, LT. Lueke always knew he belonged in Big Blue...
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but according to Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard in Nicholasville, before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America when First Vineyard was established in 1799. Now, the historical property called is on sale for...
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Vintage baseball team hosts facial hair competition during Sunday tournament
GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- Facial hair was the highlight Sunday during a vintage baseball tournament in Georgetown. The Georgetown Gentlemen hosted its’ first Stache Bash at the Ward Hall Preservation Foundation. The competition included longest beard, best styled mustache, and best artificial facial hair. “We’re trying to do different type...
Wave 3
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
kentuckytoday.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police 'terrorized' small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Police have “terrorized” Black residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by a civil rights organization. The organization, JULIAN, is seeking a temporary restraining order against the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
foxlexington.com
Georgetown police warn parents about back-to-school social media posts
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. it can be easily assumed you have had your feed flooded with back-to-school pictures this week. Although these posts are all in good fun, police are trying to get people to think twice before posting. “But at...
Nicholasville antique store hoping to donate to flood victims
A Jessamine County antique store closed its doors for good Monday. Owners of Coach Light are trying to get rid of the store's remaining items in a generous way.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Pattern Settles In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our September pattern rolls on with pleasant temps remaining this week and through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, the threat for showers and thunderstorms will be noted during this time as a big upper level system spins slowly across the region. I will take a look at...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0