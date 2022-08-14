Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Related
Titusville Herald
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Titusville Herald
Debris collection set for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in one West Virginia county hit by recent flooding are starting the task of removing residential debris. Curbside debris collection will begin Wednesday in flood-ravaged neighborhoods of eastern Kanawha County where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell on Monday, the county commission said in a news release. Among the hardest hit areas were Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek and Campbells Creek.
Titusville Herald
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. August 12, 2022. When Indiana punches above its weight class or fixes government missteps, it’s usually because the state’s most influential corporate citizens have helped lead the way. In the 1960s, J. Irwin Miller, the longtime CEO at diesel engine maker Cummins, was one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Single-A California League Glance
Inland Empire at San Jose, 4 p.m. Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. Fresno at Visalia, 9:30 p.m. Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m. Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Titusville Herald
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
Titusville Herald
Texas Team Stax
Team Totals.241.3043941514951164141394863361025882870. Team Totals52644.07116116271032.0941519467120416953.
Titusville Herald
Minnesota Team Stax
Team Totals.252.322389851898319412141501375940241357. Team Totals60554.01115115221020.0928490454139341959.
Comments / 0