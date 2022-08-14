ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Hutchinson: FBI ‘simply carrying out their responsibilities’ with Mar-a-Lago search

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MP92l_0hGtdNen00
Tweet

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday defended the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, saying critics in the GOP need to “pull back on casting judgment.”

“The FBI is simply carrying out their responsibilities under the law, a lawful search warrant that a magistrate signed off on. And they didn’t go in there with FBI raid jackets. They tried to constrain their behavior carrying out that warrant,” Hutchinson said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” calling on fellow Republicans to “stand with” law enforcement.

“If the GOP is going to be the party of supporting law enforcement, law enforcement includes the FBI,” he added.

Hutchinson said Attorney General Merrick Garland “did the right thing” by asking a judge to unseal the search warrant Friday but added he has outstanding concerns and questions about Monday’s search and the classified documents reportedly found by the FBI.

“There is some urgency in it because this is unprecedented, the search of a former president’s home. The American public wants to understand that,” Hutchinson said.

“The biggest question is why and how. Why were those documents there? Why did the White House believe that they wanted them there, presumably, if that was the case?” he added.

The Arkansas governor also defended Republicans who have called the search politically motivated and pressured the Department of Justice to release more information.

Republicans, he said, “see the establishment is going after Donald Trump, and they question whether that was the right move and whether there was less intrusive means to accomplish the same purpose.”

Comments / 5

Jamie Kelly
3d ago

OMG! I’M GONNA FAINT! A REPUBLICAN WITH PATRIOTISM, COMMON SENSE AND MORALS! Republicans are going to be sorry for attacking the rule of law like this. They normalize everything trump does and now they’re trying to normalize his crimes by going after law enforcement and judicial system that’s holding trump accountable. This is what all dictators do, they change the laws so they can break them and get away with it. It’s what Orban has done in Hungary, changed the laws, especially around voting to keep himself in power forever. VOTE BLUE TO PROTECT THE RULE OF LAW!🇺🇸💙 VOTE ALL MAGA REPUBLICANS OUT! PROTECT AMERICA FROM REPUBLICAN LAWLESSNESS! 💙💙🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(1)
6
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Arkansas Sen Tom Cotton responded by suggesting that Gov Hutchinson is clearlyRINO.

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The List

Inside A Trump Lawyer's Decision To Mislead The DOJ Before The Mar-A-Lago Raid

Another day, another drama from former President Donald Trump's latest scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this reality show season that is American politics, a search warrant was unsealed on August 12, according to Politico. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago indicated the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a "potential violation of the Espionage Act." According to The New York Times, concerns about the 45th president's approach to handling classified information are not new. When President Joe Biden took office, he prevented Trump from getting intelligence briefs. President Biden said Trump's "erratic behavior" demonstrated that he could not be trusted.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response

Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week. The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place. It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Cnn#Republicans#American#The White House#The Department Of Justice
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

All the times Donald Trump has leaked classified information, including nuclear secrets

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with “classified nuclear documents” is not the former president’s first alleged run-in over confidential information.On Monday, FBI agents conducted a multi-hour search at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida private residence.Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during their search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.Here are some other such instances which had the involvement of Mr Trump in the past:Classified information about Isis revealed to RussiaIn May 2017, The Washington Post reported Mr Trump...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

A group that wants to eliminate nuclear weapons says the FBI's seizure of documents at Mar-a-Lago highlights vulnerabilities in global security: 'We really have no idea what was going on inside Trump's head'

ICAN says the FBI's seizure highlights the vulnerability of global security. "There's no room for error," says Alicia Sanders-Zakre, a policy research coordinator with ICAN. Federal agents took classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. An international group that wants to eliminate nuclear weapons says the FBI's seizure...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
POTUS
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

664K+
Followers
78K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy