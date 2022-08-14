Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
Whatever Happened to Gigglebees in Sioux Falls?
You might remember the pizza, the arcade, or maybe the cheap ice cream. You might have spent Saturday afternoons there, hiding from the South Dakota winter or celebrating your friend’s 8th birthday. And you for sure remember the tricycle-riding robot coyote that brought you your food. Yes, I’m talking...
KELOLAND TV
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
KELOLAND TV
Another shot of rain showers Thursday-Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 16
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After yesterday’s showers – and drenching in the drought-stricken Yankton and Vermillion areas – we’re enjoying a pleasant, autumn-ish day. Temperatures remain near or slightly cooler than normal East River, while it is much warmer in western South Dakota. There has been a band of cloud cover in central South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Day of Giving benefits Brandon Area Food Pantry
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A Brandon coffee shop is brewing up donations for a local nonprofit. A steady stream of cars and customers poured into Scooter’s Coffee this morning for the store’s annual Day of Giving. “One day a year where 100 percent of the sales we...
KELOLAND TV
The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots
The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
KELOLAND TV
Animals rescued; Genesis Farms tour; Mitchell artwork
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A mother on the Pine Ridge Reservation still doesn’t have answers for what happened to her daughter six years ago.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Empire Fair comes to a close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From carnival rides to concerts, this year’s Sioux Empire Fair had it all. Now the yearly event has come to a close. It’s a quiet morning as some of the last items are picked up and packed away at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.
KELOLAND TV
Many in southern KELOLAND had some much needed rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southern KELOLAND woke up to rain on Monday morning, something that’s been missing for much of the summer. This is what it looked like on our Parker LiveCam this morning as steady showers fell on parched ground. The rain is much needed after very dry conditions over the past several weeks.
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: City of Yankton
The City of Yankton’s goal is to provide exemplary experiences, services & spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage, and thrive. The city of Yankton is constantly growing and evolving with new businesses opening and updating spaces in the community. We’re here in Yankton to learn about two features that has brought more life to the community. Luke Youmans is the Recreation and City Events Manager. We stopped by to get details on the Huether Family Aquatics Center and Yankton’s Meridian District.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
KELOLAND TV
Turner County Fair has new Ag Education Center
PARKER, S.D. (KELO) – The Four Best Days of Summer are underway this week as the Turner County Fair kicked off on Monday. From food, entertainment, and 4-H exhibits, there’s a little something for everyone. Four days are packed full of fun in Parker. That includes a new...
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Yankton Thrive
While there is strength in numbers, there is also power in collaboration. That’s why in 2021, a group of organizations dedicated to economic growth merged to form Yankton Thrive. We met up with Tourism Director, Jay Gravholt and Workforce Development Director, Rita Nelson, to learn how this collaboration is making a difference.
KELOLAND TV
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
KELOLAND TV
Bad fuel; crane crash; new rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called...
nwestiowa.com
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days
There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
KELOLAND TV
One dead in Hanson County crash
FARMER, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash north of Farmer, S.D. on Tuesday, which also resulted in serious, non-life threatening injuries to a passenger. According to the S.D. Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), a 2004 Dodge pickup was driving west on 252nd Street...
