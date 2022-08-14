ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXfot_0hGtdHMR00

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFtjK_0hGtdHMR00
Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer (BPD)
Burlington man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car

Investigators say that Jarod Jordan Hart Moyer, 29, robbed the business at gunpoint, stealing an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

The employee at Tobacco Vape was not injured during the robbery.

Later, investigators discovered a person matching the description of the robbery suspect and identified them as Moyer.

Moyer was taken into custody at the Alamance County Jail and is being charged with the following:

  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Moyer is being held on a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Monday.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with additional information about
this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous
methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile
App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 4

Watto (Space Jew)
2d ago

But how did he get that gun if he was a felon? All those background check laws to restrict purchases failed? 🤣 Guess we need more buybacks so criminals turn them in, right? 🤡😂

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamstartribune.com

Danville man arrested for Monday's shooting

The Danville Police located and arrested a Danville man in connection with Monday's shooting on North Avenue. Xzavion Issaih Smith, 18, was charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle and the use of a firearm while committing a felony. The suspect vehicle, a gold SUV, has also...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Man shot on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to East Twenty-Third Street about a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man there who had been shot. He told police that he had been walking on North Liberty Street […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reidsville, NC
Crime & Safety
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Reidsville, NC
City
Alamance, NC
City
Burlington, NC
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police search for suspects after multiple drive-by shootings

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles and suspects are on the loose after two reported drive-by shootings Monday in Danville. At around 5:15 p.m., Danville Police say they responded to the 100 block of North Avenue for a report of gunfire. They learned that the driver of a gold SUV drove past a group of people, with the people inside the vehicle firing shots. A male shot back at the SUV as it left along North Avenue.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Convicted Felon#Tobacco Vape#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
WFXR

Police arrest teen, find suspect vehicle following separate Danville shootings

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. (8/17/22): A wanted teenage boy has been taken into custody, along with a suspect vehicle, following two separate shootings that took place in Danville Monday evening, but police say they believe there are other suspects involved. According to the Danville Police Department, 18-year-old Xzavion Issaih Smith was arrested during the evening hours […]
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Victim identified in O’Brien Street homicide, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after someone was shot in Greensboro on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting.  Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

New details released after fatal shooting in parking lot of Greensboro Police Department; use of deadly force deemed justified

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County district attorney released new details on Wednesday about a fatal shooting in the Greensboro Police Department parking lot almost one year ago. An exterior video camera shows Christopher Moore, 41, walking onto the employee parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

South Boston Police Arrest Two Search for a Third Ongoing

Two Individuals have been arrested and a third individual is being sought after a brief pursuit in South Boston Friday. Authorities attempted to pull over a silver Kia which was later determined to have been stolen from Lynchburg. Once the vehicle came to a stop, three individuals exited the car and fled into the woods on foot. The South Boston Police Department along with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Virginia State Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle 18-year-old Savion Howard, of South Boston who has been charged with felony eluding. The second arrest was that of A’Ziyah Easley, 19, also of South Boston, who is facing an obstruction charge. The third suspect has not been located as of this report. The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s office and the Virginia State police offered to K-9 tracking units to aid in the search Friday. After tracking for roughly three miles authorities were unable to apprehend that individual. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
FOX8 News

$100,000 reward offered in killing of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wakg.com

Narcotics Seized in Pelham Search Warrant Execution

The Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 537 Dibrell Road in the Pelham community. According to a press release from the department Keith Lamount Williams was arrested and charged with Level III Trafficking Cocaine, maintain a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon. Williams was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy