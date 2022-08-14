Read full article on original website
Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront
The Hilton Beachfront resort in Santa Barbara is planning an 80-room expansion in with a fire pit, lounge, bar and adult swimming pool. The post Hilton Beachfront Resort plans 80-room expansion on the Santa Barbara waterfront appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Live music festival with overnight camping coming to Paso Robles
The Paso Robles Event Center is hosting its first-ever “Tour Buzz Festival” in October. Festival-goers will be able to camp on-site.
KEYT
A warm coast with heat hitting the interior Tuesday
Temperatures are warming a tad more Tuesday, putting everyone a few degrees above normal. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s. Inland will range from the 90s into the low 100s. There is a heat advisory from 11:00 am Tuesday until 8:00 pm Wednesday in the interior...
Santa Barbara Edhat
StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone
StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
pacbiztimes.com
List of fastest growing private companies includes 22 from tri-county region
The Central Coast showcased the diversity of its companies in the latest edition of the Inc. 5000, as 22 companies based in tri-county region made the magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the country. Of those 22 companies, seven were in the top 1,000,...
Paso Robles local signs athletic scholarship to UCLA
– Paso Robles High School and Cuesta College graduate Gabe Katches has recently signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of California, Los Angeles on an athletic scholarship for track and field. Katches is currently ranked 29th for all college and open United States discus throwers and ranked 18th in the Division 1 college discus thrower category.
syvnews.com
Candidates qualify for ballot in Solvang races
Solvang will see races for two seats on its city council, a single candidate for mayor and a tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. As of Friday’s deadline, eight candidates had pulled papers, four of them had qualified for the ballot and one had filed paperwork but had not yet qualified.
kprl.com
NB 101 Accident This Morning 08.16.2022
NB 101 closed this morning between Templeton and Paso Robles after a semi-truck collision which spilled oranges all over the roadway at 4:24 this morning. It closed down from Main street in Templeton to 46 west, but they’ve got detours set up and they’re cleaning it up now.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14
On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
Santa Barbara Independent
Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101
The accident reported around 6:15 a.m. and involving at least three cars blocked all lanes. The post Crash on Santa Maria River Bridge brings morning commute to standstill on northbound 101 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Santa Barbara County
A major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Santa Barbara County. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new, convenient place to shop for groceries that won't break the bank, you may be excited to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be opening a new store in Lompoc.
City considers plan to build 5-story building in downtown Santa Maria
A real estate developer has proposed a project to the City of Santa Maria that could bring a five-story building to the corner of S. Broadway and E. Main St.
Best wineries with food in Paso Robles
– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
Friends and neighbors get together for the 33rd annual Day in the Park event
There were all kinds of activities for families to enjoy too such as the Party Factory Kids Zone, the Zoo to You Petting Zoo, and a canine agility course.
102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County
A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
Noozhawk
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Santa Maria Crash
A motorcyclist suffered significant injuries Monday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. At approximately 1:15 p.m., Santa Maria police officers and firefighters, along with an AMR ambulance crew, were dispatched to the scene on South Broadway between Stowell Road and Pershing Street.
santabarbaraca.com
20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara
Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
Watch: Minuteman III missile blasts off from Vandenberg base
The test launch checks the safety, security and readiness of the United States’ missile defense system.
Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles this week
– Paso Robles should see daily high temperatures in the triple digits multiple days this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday and Tuesday’s expected high is 100 degrees, and Wednesday’s is 97 degrees. Thursday’s expected high is 98, and then temperatures should then climb into triple digits again with 100 degrees expected on Friday.
