KEYT

A warm coast with heat hitting the interior Tuesday

Temperatures are warming a tad more Tuesday, putting everyone a few degrees above normal. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s. Inland will range from the 90s into the low 100s. There is a heat advisory from 11:00 am Tuesday until 8:00 pm Wednesday in the interior...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone

StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles local signs athletic scholarship to UCLA

– Paso Robles High School and Cuesta College graduate Gabe Katches has recently signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of California, Los Angeles on an athletic scholarship for track and field. Katches is currently ranked 29th for all college and open United States discus throwers and ranked 18th in the Division 1 college discus thrower category.
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

Candidates qualify for ballot in Solvang races

Solvang will see races for two seats on its city council, a single candidate for mayor and a tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. As of Friday’s deadline, eight candidates had pulled papers, four of them had qualified for the ballot and one had filed paperwork but had not yet qualified.
SOLVANG, CA
kprl.com

NB 101 Accident This Morning 08.16.2022

NB 101 closed this morning between Templeton and Paso Robles after a semi-truck collision which spilled oranges all over the roadway at 4:24 this morning. It closed down from Main street in Templeton to 46 west, but they’ve got detours set up and they’re cleaning it up now.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14

On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo

I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Best wineries with food in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best wineries with food in Paso Robles? Few things beat a day of wine tasting in the Paso Robles wine country, but with all that wine, a little food is often greatly appreciated. The staff at the Paso Robles Daily News loves to go wine tasting, and here are our recommendations for the best places to grab a sip and a bite.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KTLA

102-year-old woman crashes into home in Santa Barbara County

A 102-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when she crashed into her own home in northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Berwyn Drive in the city of Santa Maria. The woman got her pedals confused and mistakenly accelerated into the side of her garage, according to […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Santa Maria Crash

A motorcyclist suffered significant injuries Monday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. At approximately 1:15 p.m., Santa Maria police officers and firefighters, along with an AMR ambulance crew, were dispatched to the scene on South Broadway between Stowell Road and Pershing Street.
SANTA MARIA, CA
santabarbaraca.com

20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara

Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
