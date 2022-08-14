ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Daily Mail

Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks out publicly for the first time against the 'illegal, unauthorized production' of his hit Broadway musical Hamilton by Texas church

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has now spoken out publicly against the Texas church that performed an unauthorized version of his hit Broadway musical. The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries in McAllen, Texas, hosted two showings of the adapted production last weekend that added references from the Bible that were never in the original script.
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Talking With Tami

New Movie: ‘End Of The Road’ Starring Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges

In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer. See the trailer inside…. Synopsis:. In this high-octane action...
bloomberglaw.com

TikTok Dance Creators Struggle to Win Credit and Copyrights

Brian Esperon started dancing with a local dance studio as an 8-year-old growing up in Guam. It wasn’t until he returned home from college years later that videos of his performances with the company began to go viral. In 2020, Esperon created a dance for “WAP,” the popular song...
