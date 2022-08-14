Read full article on original website
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
Discomfort stations? Locals frustrated by 'terrible state' of restrooms, showers at Shores' Kellogg Park
La Jolla Shores sees hundreds of thousands of visitors to Kellogg Park and the adjacent beach every month, but locals say they're frustrated and embarrassed by what they see as a lapse in the city of San Diego's maintenance and repair of the park.
Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents
CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
Amid shootings and increased homelessness, businesses downtown on edge
From recent shootings to increasing homelessness, business downtown say safety concerns are top of mind these days. ABC 10News spoke with a restaurant manager concerned for staff safety.
Bicyclist killed in Carlsbad when hit by motorcyclist involved in pursuit
The Carlsbad Police Department said Monday afternoon, a motorcyclist hit and killed a bicyclist on Carlsbad Boulevard while being chased by a State Parks Officer.
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Asm. Kevin Kiley says U-Haul is running out of trucks as people flee California
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2021, the state of California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its 170-year history. California’s population was found to have grown by over 2 million people since the 2010 census, but has stalled since 2017. On the other hand, the...
Lake Hodges Dam repair continues
The lower water levels people might be seeing at Lake Hodges are not drought-related but instead are due to the ongoing work repairing the 100-year-old Lake Hodges Dam.
Wave of violence in Tijuana, Baja California creating nightmare scenario for residents
CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez talked to a Tijuana resident who works in San Diego but lives with his family in Baja California. Oscar Celedon said the city is in chaos as reports spread of alleged cartel members roaming the streets with military-style weapons, pulling people from cars and busses.
More than two years later, the California disappearance of Dia Abrams in June 2020 remains a mystery
65-year-old Lydia Abrams, also known as Dia, was last seen June 6, 2020, at her home in Mountain Center, California. Her son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline that his mother is “a kind, sweet, caring person,” who loves animals and has “a lot of heart.”. Dia was born...
Fire breaks out at El Cajon home while owners are out of town
A fire erupted at an El Cajon home while the house's owners were out of town, authorities told ABC 10News.
Students arrested after Hilltop Middle School fight
Two people were arrested for misdemeanors, but police could not release more information because it involved minors.
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud
Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
Two USD professors escape violent night in Tijuana
Craig and Linda Barkacs share their account of escaping the violence that erupted in Tijuana on Friday night.
1 killed, 2 badly hurt in bicycle-motorcycle crash in Carlsbad
One person was killed Monday and two others were seriously hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on an ocean-front street in Carlsbad, authorities reported.
Violence in Tijuana continues amid shelter-in-place warning
The U.S Consulate advising citizens to avoid Baja California for the weekend after multiple reports of cars on fire, heavy police presence, and roadblocks.
San Diego FBI locates 17 alleged trafficking victims
As part of Operation Cross County, FBI agents worked in conjunction with specialists to identify and locate victims and arrest people involved with sex trafficking in the first two weeks of August.
Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja
Cartel Nueva Generación de Jalisco sent a warning that was broadcast on Tijuana's Channel 45 threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets in cities throughout Northern Baja California.
