Chula Vista, CA

Coast News

Carlsbad mother’s e-bike death stuns residents

CARLSBAD — The city is reeling after a Carlsbad woman riding an e-bike with her 16-month-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle on Aug. 7 at the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. The victim, Christine Hawk Embree, 35, was cycling at approximately 5:45 p.m. on...
CARLSBAD, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Chula Vista, CA
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
MADERA COUNTY, CA

