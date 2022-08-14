The only no-kill animal shelter in Okeechobee County needs your help find animals a forever home. According to their Facebook page, Trail of Hope Animal Rescue said it has no choice but to close it’s doors by next week. They said the reason behind the closure is a result of not enough volunteers and adoptions. The post continued to say the nonprofit shelter has dogs that have been waiting for years to be adopted and they have just two people working, seven days a week.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO