St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
veronews.com
Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 15
From Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory. William Bernard Powers, 89, passed away on August 14, 2022 at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach one day shy of his 90th birthday. Known by his family and friends as the Prince of Vero, Bill was born in Chicago to the late William and Hazel Powers. Bill worked in transportation at Natural Gas Pipelines for 37 years before retiring. Although he had sworn never to marry, he met Martha Wolfram at a bridge game and for Bill it was a Grand Slam. They married six months later and, to his surprise, the marriage lasted more than 50 years.
Golf cart injuries among children on the rise
It’s no surprise that golf carts are popular in the Sunshine State, as there are more than 1,000 golf courses in Florida. But the carts are not just being used on the green anymore.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Parks and Recreation to Host Free Gopher Tortoises Educational Series
Indian River County Parks and Recreation Director Beth Powell and her team will be presenting a free educational series that focuses on gopher tortoises. These learning sessions will be held in person over the next two months and are open to anyone who wants to learn more about our tortoises and how they can help them in our area.
sebastiandaily.com
Check out the Sebastian Seafood Market in Sebastian, Florida
The Sebastian Seafood Market offers fresh, locally caught seafood in Sebastian, Florida. While browsing in their store, we saw fresh grouper, clams, oysters, shrimp, crabs, muscles, and other fish ready for pickup. People tell us their homemade crab cakes are worth trying. ➡️ Click here to see our Sebastian Seafood...
travelnoire.com
Here Are The BEST Beaches In Palm Beach
Palm Beach is a popular island in South Florida among locals and tourists alike. Many flock to Palm Beach for its bustling beach culture that includes private resorts, themed restaurants and bars, and vibrant nightlife. The island is the perfect getaway for travelers who want to let loose and have a good time in the “Sunshine State.”
cw34.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
Kona Poké will open a fifth restaurant in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Central Florida’s popular food concept Kona Poké is coming to Melbourne later this year. The restaurant will be near the Melbourne Square Mall. Kona Poké is based on a healthy lifestyle and Hawaiian-style poké bowls filled with fish and sauce. Guests can choose from a variety of fresh ingredients and vegan, vegetarian, keto and gluten-free options.
Palm Beach Gardens fire captain loses battle with cancer
A Palm Beach Gardens firefighter has died after a hard fought battle with cancer. Brian Wolnewitz was 44 years old.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss Hospitalized
Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss is expected to make a full recovery after she was struck by a pickup truck Monday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Vero Beach. “She has an injury to the back of her head. She couldn’t remember her name,” Vero Beach Police Master Officer Darrell Rivers told Sebastian Daily.
wqcs.org
"Stroll to the Polls" Saturday with The Fort Pierce Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity
Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 16, 2022: The Fort Pierce Chapter of a national fraternity is once again leading its ‘Stroll to the Polls’ this Saturday. It’s a non-partisan effort to turn out the vote. The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity has a long history of community service....
cbs12.com
Berkshire Elementary School placed on lockdown
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elementary school was placed on lockdown after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office served a warrant nearby on Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County School district said Berkshire Elementary School was placed on code red after deputies were in the neighboring community serving a warrant. The school district also said that all students and staff are safe and accounted for.
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges refinance of townhome complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida
Berkadia announces it has arranged the $17.87 million recapitalization of The Enclave at St. Lucie West, a 91-unit townhome complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Director Matt Robbins and Vice President of Originations Abigail Beuchamp of Berkadia Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, Rich Properties, a builder and developer based in Port St. Lucie.
wild941.com
Florida Animal Shelter Needs Help After Shutting Down
The only no-kill animal shelter in Okeechobee County needs your help find animals a forever home. According to their Facebook page, Trail of Hope Animal Rescue said it has no choice but to close it’s doors by next week. They said the reason behind the closure is a result of not enough volunteers and adoptions. The post continued to say the nonprofit shelter has dogs that have been waiting for years to be adopted and they have just two people working, seven days a week.
5 things to know about Nora: West Palm Beach's future dining destination
Warehouses sit there now, but developers aim to create a new West Palm Beach hotspot for trendy restaurants, bars and businesses. They've started calling this district 'Nora' and here are five things you should know about it:. Dive deeper for subscribers:From warehouses to restaurants: New West Palm district’s transformation to...
cw34.com
Yacht equipment salesman charged with defrauding over $100K from customers
treasurecoast.com
wflx.com
West Palm Beach moving broker customers without belongings, refund
Several customers of a West Palm Beach moving broker have complained to Contact 5, saying they were taken for a ride by the company. Tabitha Emmanuel told Contact 5 she hired Homesafe Transit last year for a move from California to Connecticut, thinking it was a moving company. However, the...
miamionthecheap.com
Where to find free beach parking in Palm Beach
Free beach parking might seem like a dream in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but plenty of spaces can be found along Palm Beach County’s 37 miles of coastline. The free beachside parking spots get easier to find as you travel north from Boca Raton to Tequesta. To keep up...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County man accused of stealing $100K in boat equipment from Treasure Coast families
STUART, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man is in jail after being accused of stealing more than $100,000 from unsuspecting families on the Treasure Coast. Blake Hasson, 37, of Palm Beach Gardens is now facing multiple charges, including a scheme to defraud and grand theft. Your Neighborhood: Local...
