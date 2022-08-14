ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

veronews.com

Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

In Memory: Aug. 15

From Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory. William Bernard Powers, 89, passed away on August 14, 2022 at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach one day shy of his 90th birthday. Known by his family and friends as the Prince of Vero, Bill was born in Chicago to the late William and Hazel Powers. Bill worked in transportation at Natural Gas Pipelines for 37 years before retiring. Although he had sworn never to marry, he met Martha Wolfram at a bridge game and for Bill it was a Grand Slam. They married six months later and, to his surprise, the marriage lasted more than 50 years.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Check out the Sebastian Seafood Market in Sebastian, Florida

The Sebastian Seafood Market offers fresh, locally caught seafood in Sebastian, Florida. While browsing in their store, we saw fresh grouper, clams, oysters, shrimp, crabs, muscles, and other fish ready for pickup. People tell us their homemade crab cakes are worth trying. ➡️ Click here to see our Sebastian Seafood...
SEBASTIAN, FL
travelnoire.com

Here Are The BEST Beaches In Palm Beach

Palm Beach is a popular island in South Florida among locals and tourists alike. Many flock to Palm Beach for its bustling beach culture that includes private resorts, themed restaurants and bars, and vibrant nightlife. The island is the perfect getaway for travelers who want to let loose and have a good time in the “Sunshine State.”
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WELLINGTON, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kona Poké will open a fifth restaurant in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Central Florida’s popular food concept Kona Poké is coming to Melbourne later this year. The restaurant will be near the Melbourne Square Mall. Kona Poké is based on a healthy lifestyle and Hawaiian-style poké bowls filled with fish and sauce. Guests can choose from a variety of fresh ingredients and vegan, vegetarian, keto and gluten-free options.
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss Hospitalized

Indian River County Commissioner Laura Moss is expected to make a full recovery after she was struck by a pickup truck Monday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Vero Beach. “She has an injury to the back of her head. She couldn’t remember her name,” Vero Beach Police Master Officer Darrell Rivers told Sebastian Daily.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Berkshire Elementary School placed on lockdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An elementary school was placed on lockdown after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office served a warrant nearby on Monday afternoon. The Palm Beach County School district said Berkshire Elementary School was placed on code red after deputies were in the neighboring community serving a warrant. The school district also said that all students and staff are safe and accounted for.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges refinance of townhome complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Berkadia announces it has arranged the $17.87 million recapitalization of The Enclave at St. Lucie West, a 91-unit townhome complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Director Matt Robbins and Vice President of Originations Abigail Beuchamp of Berkadia Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, Rich Properties, a builder and developer based in Port St. Lucie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wild941.com

Florida Animal Shelter Needs Help After Shutting Down

The only no-kill animal shelter in Okeechobee County needs your help find animals a forever home. According to their Facebook page, Trail of Hope Animal Rescue said it has no choice but to close it’s doors by next week. They said the reason behind the closure is a result of not enough volunteers and adoptions. The post continued to say the nonprofit shelter has dogs that have been waiting for years to be adopted and they have just two people working, seven days a week.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Local Yacht Equipment Salesman defrauds thousands of dollars from customers

Local Yacht Equipment Salesman defrauds thousands of dollars from customers. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that a Local Yacht Equipment Salesman defrauded thousands of dollars from customers. They said he used supply chain and Covid as an excuse for long delays for equipment that was never ordered.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Where to find free beach parking in Palm Beach

Free beach parking might seem like a dream in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but plenty of spaces can be found along Palm Beach County’s 37 miles of coastline. The free beachside parking spots get easier to find as you travel north from Boca Raton to Tequesta. To keep up...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

