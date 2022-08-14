Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
3RD Annual Olga’s California Dream 100 Brings Drivers From Across the West to Madera on Saturday
More than three dozen competitors from across the west invade Madera Speedway for the third annual Olga’s California Dream 100 Mini Stock race on August 13, televised for MAVTV. Entries from Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Washington are entered to take on defending winner Terry Armstrong, Jr. of Hauser Lake, Idaho in the 100-lap grind on the fastest one-third in the west.
Madera Tribune
Riley committed to coming back
Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
sierranewsonline.com
Miami Mountain Fire Lookout Needs YOU!
SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST—The Sierra National Forest, in conjunction with the Miami Lookout Group, is soliciting for volunteers to staff the Miami Mountain Fire Lookout for the remainder of the 2022 fire season. The opening of the lookout for the 2022 season was delayed 2 months due to damage to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived
MONTEREY, CA: A summer tradition like no other has returned to Monterey Peninsula. Monterey Car Week kicks off this week with wall to wall auto shows, auctions and car reveals. Here is the schedule of events for the remainder of the week. Monday Aug. 15 Porsche Monterey Classic: This exclusive Porsche event highlights classic Porsches The post Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Monterey woman paralyzed in crash to have Disney movie based on her experience
SALINAS, Calif. — Chelsie Hill, a former student at Pacific Grove High School, has signed a movie deal with Walt Disney Pictures for a movie loosely inspired by her life. Hill is an executive producer and consultant for the upcoming Disney drama Grace, which follows a 17-year-old, disabled dancer's big break at a premier dance company.
Customers mourn after Fresno County produce stand shuts down for good
The Saeturn Fruit Stand had been in the field near the corner of Shaw and Locan in Clovis for more than a decade. But now, the stand is empty and so is the field.
KRON4
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fresno man wins $50,000 on game show 'The $100,000 Pyramid'
Fresno resident Brazz Brazzell won big Sunday night on ABC's $100,000 Pyramid game show.
thesungazette.com
Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia
VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
Clovis hosting annual 'Park in the Park' event this weekend
If you're looking for something to do with the family this weekend, Clovis is hosting its annual "Park in the Park" event.
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
GV Wire
Crazy as It Sounds, Golf Carts Might Be the Future of Transportation
What if the future of transportation in metro cities like Fresno, suburbs, and urban villages doesn’t involve Tesla or self-driving cars?. Instead, what if the future is an often-electric vehicle that has been around for decades — the golf cart?. Slate reports that the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree...
6 Valley players among 100 named to CA High School Football Hall of Fame class
This week, The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced its inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame.
Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July. The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he The post Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges appeared first on KION546.
Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California boy, 12, leads police in 'cat-and-mouse' game in stolen minivan, police say
A 12-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after stealing the family minivan and taking it on a wild ride, officials said.
Family and friends hold vigil for missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Selma family will be holding a prayer vigil Sunday night as the search continues for their missing daughter. A vigil for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Selma, marking one week since her reported disappearance. Jolissa was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on […]
tpgonlinedaily.com
Andrew Theriot Needs Your Help
On Saturday morning, July 23, Andrew Theriot, 37, had a grand mal seizure at his home in Aptos with his wife, Stephanie, and their daughter, Audrey. He had a quick succession of seizures within the next hour until he was able to be sedated at the emergency room at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. He was transferred to the intensive care unit later that day. He remains intubated and in a medically induced coma.
Old Town Clovis double murder defense: 'Too drunk'
Attorneys made their closing arguments Monday afternoon in the trial against Eddie Cordero in the killing of Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0