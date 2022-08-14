Read full article on original website
WTHR
Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
WRBI Radio
Former Greensburg executive moves up Honda corporate ladder
Marysville, OH — A former senior executive at the Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg has been named Honda North America’s Executive Vice President of Corporate Services. Bob Nelson takes over the role from the retiring Rick Schostek, effective October 3. Nelson currently serves as currently executive vice president...
1017thepoint.com
WATCH PARTY SET FOR LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
(Hagerstown, IN)--The Hagerstown Little League team will take part in opening ceremonies Wednesday for the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in advance of Thursday afternoon’s opening game. Now, a watch party has been set for people who won’t be able to travel to the games. A large screen will be put up in the gym at Hagerstown High School. Members of the public are being invited to gather at the gym to watch the game together. Doors open at 2:45 in advance of the 3 o’clock game. There is no charge for admission.
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TO FACE IOWA IN SERIES OPENER
(Williamsport, PA)--Hagerstown’s Little League team was waking up in Pennsylvania Monday morning as it continues to prepare for the World Series. A message was recorded for the team Sunday by attendees to a rally of sorts at the Hagerstown baseball diamond. Meanwhile, the team got a message from Desmond Bane. "Hagerstown, I've been watching you from afar. Great to see people from our area doing well and having success. Proud of you guys. I'm rooting you on. Go win the whole thing," Bane said. Hagerstown will be referred to as Great Lakes and will begin play against a team from Iowa at 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND FIREFIGHTER, VETERANS' ADVOCATE, DIES AT 57
(Columbus, OH)--Richmond firefighters on Wednesday morning were mourning the loss of one of their own. Pete McDaniel died Tuesday at an Ohio State medical facility following a two-year battle with cancer. While McDaniel served a long stint as a firefighter, he was also well known for his efforts to advance local services for veterans. Services are pending. Pete McDaniel was 57.
Dayton police warn that TikTok challenge is creating storm of stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles
DAYTON — Dayton police are warning that a TikTok challenge is creating a storm of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell uncovered more evidence of the growing trend and spoke with a victim. According to police reports from Dayton alone since last Friday morning,...
Multiple fundraisers scheduled for Officer Seara Burton
In the coming days, many Hoosiers have plans to support the family and community around Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton.
wmar2news
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana. The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m. West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in...
‘Seara is the strongest person I know’: Richmond officer’s fiancée speaks days before the couple was supposed to wed
RICHMOND, Ind. — The fiancée of a Richmond police officer who is fighting for her life after being shot during a traffic stop last week broke her silence early Sunday to post a heartfelt thanks on social media. “I have stayed away from social media for a few days but I wanted to get on […]
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
eaglecountryonline.com
Versailles Man Injured in U.S. 421 Crash
The sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash took place last Monday. (Versailles, Ind.) – One person was injured in a sport-bike versus passenger vehicle crash in Ripley County. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office released information from the August 8 crash on Monday. According to the news release, the two...
Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — Hundreds gathered around the south entrance of the Richmond City Building Friday night for a vigil to honor and pray for injured Richmond Police officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the department, remains in the hospital on a ventilator where she is considered ‘extremely critical.’ On Thursday night, […]
Inside Indiana Business
Two companies expanding in Wayne County
A pair of companies in Wayne County is planning to expand operations, the EDC of Wayne County announced Monday. The projects from Vandor Corp. and Dot Transportation Inc. total $8.3 million in investment and the creation of more than 70 jobs. Vandor Group says it will add a new product...
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 SB in Miami Township
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A highway is shut down in Miami Township after a multi-vehicle crash Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. All lanes of I-75 southbound are closed […]
Daily Advocate
Mysterious Fort Greene Ville bricks
Ln Oct. 1793, when Anthony Wayne decided to winter in the place now called Greenville, he needed to quickly order hutting for the army. First, he built eight large exterior redoubts, the first line of defense, that would encircle 300 yards outside his preferred camp site for the army. On Nov. 6, the redoubts were almost finished. Wayne ordered the main campground to be marked for hutting. There were to be two rows of huts, 14 foot in the clear, for the enlisted men surrounding the main camp. The camp was 500 yards long and 264 yards wide. Later, a picket of 10-foot-high logs would be constructed on the outside of the enlisted men’s huts. Anthony Wayne stated on Nov. 6, “for the purpose of hutting, the officers are to see that the enlisted men are housed first, after which they were allowed to use the men to build their own housing” – On Nov. 26, 1793, “The officers will please direct the building of their own huts”.
dayton.com
Anticipation high for first Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival
A new entertainment experience will launch Friday that will draw crowds from the community and out of town for what may become a downtown Springfield summer tradition. The inaugural Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, offers a chance to catch some of the biggest names in jazz along with regional and local performers and groups for free on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find 15 acts on two outdoor stages: National Road Commons Park, located at 21 Fisher St., and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.
miamivalleytoday.com
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
