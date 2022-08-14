ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick wasn’t the big winner at Richmond

Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the afternoon. Just seven days after ending a 65-race win drought which had dated back to September 2020, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick became the seventh driver to win more than one of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first 23 races.
Better Than Ezra, Multi-Platinum Rock Band, to Perform Pre-Race Concert at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 – the Final Race Before Heading into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Multi-platinum rock band Better Than Ezra will perform the pre-race concert at Daytona International Speedway prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, Aug. 27. The New Orleans-based group will set the stage for a high-stakes evening, as drivers battle it out for their spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in the final race of the regular season.
Kevin Harvick notches second Cup Series win in eight days at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Kevin Harvick went 687 days without a NASCAR Cup Series win. Now he has two victories in the past eight days. Harvick led the final 48 laps Sunday at Richmond Raceway to become the first back-to-back winner of the NASCAR Cup season as he rode the momentum from his Michigan victory a week ago.
Burton Finishes 25th At Richmond

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Menards/Dutch Boy team finished 25th in Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Burton started the 300-mile race from the rear of the pack after the team changed the master switch prior to the green flag. Starting at the rear on a...
Daniel Suarez Narrowly Avoids Tragedy, Hitting Pit Crew Member, Sending Him Into Air, and Onto Pit Road in Second Scary Incident of Weekend at Richmond

Daniel Suarez avoided tragedy at Richmond on Sunday when he hit a pit crew member, who got airborne and landed on pit road near fast-approaching traffic. The post Daniel Suarez Narrowly Avoids Tragedy, Hitting Pit Crew Member, Sending Him Into Air, and Onto Pit Road in Second Scary Incident of Weekend at Richmond  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richmond Cup Series results, points

NASCAR Cup Richmond results, points: Kevin Harvick scored his second consecutive victory Sunday, seizing control in the final 100 laps at Richmond Raceway. Harvick took his first lead on Lap 334 of 400 and led 55 of the final 67 laps in the No. 4 Ford for his 60th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. His fourth victory at Richmond came after he snapped a 65-race winless streak at Michigan last Sunday and qualified for the playoffs.
Logano still buoyant after Richmond Cup win slipped away on cooling track

Joey Logano was on a Sunday drive at Richmond Raceway through much of the Federated Auto Parts 400 and looked much better than his sixth-place result. His No. 22 Team Penske team can’t control the weather, though. The 400-mile race started at 3:17 p.m. ET under sunny skies and ended after 6 p.m. with the lights on.
Chase Young rides in pace car, visits drivers at Richmond Raceway

Chase Young is becoming a regular at Richmond Raceway. For the second time in 2022, the Washington Commanders’ star pass-rusher attended a NASCAR race at the track, which is located about 100 miles from FedEx Field. But Young’s second trip to the track came with increased responsibility. At the...
Harvick Nabs Victory In No. 4 Nascar Ford At Richmond August 2022: Video

Kevin Harvick has certainly silenced critics after putting the No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang in Victory Lane for the second consecutive race in the 2022 Cup Series season. Harvick’s No. 4 Ford eked into first place with less than 70 laps left on the board, passing the No. 22 Ford of Joey Logano and holding off a charge from the No. 17 Ford of Chris Beuscher and the No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry of Christopher Bell. Harvick had control of the race twice, showing the way for a total of 55 laps around the three-quarter-mile Richmond Raceway.
