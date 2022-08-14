ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thebeet.com

A 3-Day Vegan Soul Food and Music Festival is Coming to This City

Americans are hungrier than ever for healthy food. Google searches for "vegan food near me" spiked 5,000 percent last year. Despite this, most major events (with few exceptions including Coachella) have failed to cater to the growing population of plant-based attendees. Now, after a two-year-long hiatus, Baltimore’s three-day music and food festival Vegan Soulfest is back and better than ever, stretching a full weekend and featuring 25 artists and the best vegan eats available to its concertgoers.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Classic Baltimore summer time treat

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summers in Baltimore are not complete without a sweet, tasty snowball. Owner of Ice Queens Snoball Shop Dasia Kabia and Momager Melanie Kabia share the story behind their success.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 4: Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown and B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley

The fourth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a full show afternoon at Full Moon Pub in Reisterstown with great guests and a post-yoga beer at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley on a stormy night of open mic. (We will definitely be back there soon!) It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
#Hill#Peale Museum#The Peale Museum#The St Louis Art Museum
vegnews.com

New 3-Day Festival Celebrates Black Leaders, Businesses, and Orgs with Vegan Food

If you missed your flight to Indio, CA for April’s Coachella music festival, it may be time to book your tickets for Baltimore, MD’s three-day Vegan SoulFest for a celebration like no other. Back for the first time after COVID-19 forced the festival into a two-year hiatus, Vegan SoulFest is a three-day celebration of Black businesses, changemakers, and vegan living in partnership with the first annual We Give Black Fest. The festivals will take place simultaneously and are held from August 19 through August 21 at Baltimore’s West Covington Park.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ's Denise Koch voted Baltimore's best TV broadcaster

BALTIMORE -- The votes are in and the people have spoken: Denise Koch is Baltimore's best TV broadcaster.That's according to the results of Baltimore Magazine's Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll, which tallies your votes each year to find the best of everything Charm City has to offer.Koch, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, has delivered local news to viewers like you from behind the WJZ anchor desk for more than two decades. She has also earned a host of accolades for her work in the field, including a Maryland State Teachers Award."What an honor!" Koch said of the Best of Baltimore Readers' Poll results. "I'm very thankful for anyone who went out of their way to cast a vote. What could be better than doing a job I love in a place I love and then knowing people find value in my efforts?!"Other finalists for the honor included Stan Stovall, Jayne Miller and Ava Marie.To view the complete results, check out Baltimore Magazine's website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore homeless advocates hold demonstration in front of City Hall

On Wednesday, advocates are setting up a homeless encampment in front of City Hall. The coalition of ten organizations said they want to get the attention of Baltimore City leadership and get them to do something about the growing homeless encampments throughout the city. Dozens of tents line the green...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

I recently went to dinner at 1157 Bar + Kitchen in Locust Point for the first time (shame on me!) It is a small restaurant but it’s impressively designed to fit a kitchen, bar, and quite a few tables in there (mostly two-tops). The “New American” menu is a really cool combination of flavors from many different cultures, and our order certainly took us on a mini trip around the globe. We got four plates – the Curried Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Pork and Poblano Pepper Empanadas, Crispy Spanish Octopus, and the Korean Fried Chicken Wings.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Children Enter Drag Queen Story Hour Amid Support, Rainbow Flags

Families with young children passed through a ring of rainbow colors as they entered Drag Queen Story Hour Saturday morning at Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. About 75 people, many waving rainbow flags, stood at all six entrances at the open air event to ensure that the children felt safe and enjoyed the activity. About two months ago, protestors shouted and disrupted a similar event in Downtown Silver Spring. Last month, the activists created a safe space at Kensington Library for the story hour.
WHEATON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tenant fears eviction months after applying for relief funds

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A Baltimore County tenant who owes thousands in back rent said her landlord has been great in helping her get assistance, but she remains fearful she could get evicted -- and both want answers. Kristina Smith and her landlord, Bob Posterli, are working together to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sunday Gardener: Tips on planting fall vegetables

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment, Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms is joined by Ava Marie as they discuss tips on planting vegetables for the fall season. These include kale, brussels sprouts and spinach.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD

