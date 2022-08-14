Volunteers repair dozens of homes for free in Milwaukee’s Lindsay Heights neighborhood at Block Build MKE

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
Procedures that should be in place to prevent deaths on Milwaukee drawbridges
According to law enforcement, the man, whose wife crossed just ahead of him, was near the middle of the bridge when it went up and he tried to hang on for nearly two minutes before falling Monday.
CBS 58
'It hurts everybody': More local restaurants close their doors
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After 25 years, Milwaukee Ale House announced they won't be renewing their lease in the Third Ward when it ends in September. It's a decision more and more local restaurants are making. Dave Dayler, the owner of Saloon on Calhoun in Brookfield, said financial fallout...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
yieldpro.com
Sale of multihousing community in North Milwaukee suburb closes
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of Bevy Apartments, a brand-new, 175-home apartment and townhome community in the fast-growing North Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer. JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM Realty Corp. acquired the asset. Built in 2020,...
Retired reporter dies in fall from Kilbourn Bridge in Milwaukee
A 77-year-old man died after he fell 70 feet from a raised drawbridge while vacationing with his wife in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, authorities say.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Person of the Week: Revitalize Milwaukee
Revitalize Milwaukee just hosted its annual Block Build MKE event, where volunteers and community partners come together to transform multiple neighborhood blocks in one weekend. Updated: 12:29 PM CDT Aug 15, 2022. Hide Transcript Show Transcript. BETWEEN NOW AND AWESOME. ALL RIGHT. WELL THIS SUNDAY WE ARE RECOGNIZING A LOCAL...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
spectrumnews1.com
Local museum weathers the storm, grows following pandemic challenges
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic hit museums across Wisconsin hard. That was especially true for smaller museums and those that cater to children. Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in downtown Sheboygan felt the impact of the pandemic hard. They were facing a potential crisis about two years ago.
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Downtown West Bend's Riverwalk construction continues
Phase III will include the construction of a new walkway segment connecting the north and south portions of the Riverwalk, a fish deck, canoe/kayak launch, and a new public parking lot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield 'Fill the Boat' Food Drive for those 'that need it most'
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Helping those in need stay afloat was the goal of a "Fill the Boat" Food Drive in Brookfield Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14. The fundraiser took place at St. John Vianney Parish, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Holy Spirit Council. The drive featured the council's iconic...
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Aug. 15 to Aug. 19
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Deadline for comments on Bronzeville Zoning Overlay Study:...
CBS 58
Delafield residents pack Common Council meeting over controversial housing development pitch
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A controversial pitch to build a new housing development in Delafield resulted in a packed house at the Delafield Common Council meeting Monday night. Over and over we heard concerns about an increase in traffic, one woman saying she'd like to maintain the integrity of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
Northridge Mall owners given 5 days to secure property before daily $2K fines
A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge approved sanctions against the owner of the former Northridge Mall. U.S. Black Spruce now has until the end of the workday Friday to secure the property.
MATC Times
3356 N 7th St
Massive 3 Bedroom Single Family Home! - Large 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home in great location just off the freeway, just blocks away from amazing local restaurants and bars! Brand new LVP flooring throughout. Massive master bedroom suite. Brand new heating / central air conditioning system. Great yard, with a large front porch.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square
BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
Comments / 0