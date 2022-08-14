A career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, Incredible Health recently raised $80 million that will help it find positions for nurses, and thus find nurses for hospitals amid a growing nurse shortage. The company says it uses screening technology to fill hospital openings in 20 days or less, much faster than the industry standard of 82 days. Iman Abuzeid, co-founder and CEO of Incredible Health, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss the challenges facing nursing in the U.S. “We are on track to be 1 million nurses short by the end of 2023. Seventy-five percent of new nurse graduates cite staffing shortages as their main concern when they're entering the field,” Abuzeid said. “This is a workforce that is dealing with extreme stress, burnout and challenges, and so we need to do whatever we can to drive a delightful experience to them.”

ADVOCACY ・ 9 MINUTES AGO