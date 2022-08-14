Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte Unlimited
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
cbs17
Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
cbs17
Wake County schools cutting 76 routes to address bus driver shortage for school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a Tuesday transportation update, Wake County Public Schools shed light on the challenges faced during the 2021-22 school year and what can be expected for bus rider families in the district as this school year is soon to start. The update lists a need...
cbs17
Giving back: local volunteers help RPD keep the community safe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
My Fox 8
Hundreds of Guilford County students move schools amid renovations
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of Guilford County students are preparing to walk through new hallways while their old school buildings get remodeled. The district starts demolishing and refurbishing both Claxton Elementary School and Foust Elementary School next week with money from the 2020 Guilford County Schools Bond.
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
Greensboro restaurants working to hire as the industry faces a worker shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The worker shortage is something that is being felt across all industries, school systems are looking to hire teachers and bus drivers, hospitals need more nurses, and airlines need more trained pilots to fly their planes. If you've gone out to eat recently, you know restaurants...
Greensboro church gifts students with free school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church jumped in to help parents in need. St. Paul’s Church is helping people struggling to pay for school supplies. Parents across the Triad have complained about the rising costs to het their kid’s needs covered. The church gave away backpacks and...
fox46.com
Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
cbs17
Concerns rise about ATV riders illegally driving on Durham streets: What can be done to address this?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – From dirt bikes passing and weaving between cars to groups of ATV riders blocking traffic on city streets, the people of Durham have brought concerns to CBS 17 about all-terrain vehicles creating traffic hazards on the roads. CBS 17 viewers have sent in videos of...
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
cbs17
New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9. Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Durham City Council rejects residential development on US 70 over creek concerns
In a split vote Monday night, the Durham City Council rejected a developer’s request to annex a tract of land in southeast Durham for a 380-home development. The CSC Group, a local firm with a handful of communities in Durham and Wake counties, had hoped to build a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on 117 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Leesville Road.
cbs17
Cary getting $12M in federal funds for new GoCary transit facility
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is getting almost $12 million in federal funding for a new GoCary transit facility. Officials said Tuesday that it will go toward a new bus operations and maintenance facility. This funding is coming from the the FTA’s $1.66 billion in grants...
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
$100K reward offered for suspect in North Carolina deputy’s murder
The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff's deputy.
cbs17
Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
cbs17
‘More animals coming in than going out’: Wake Co. works to clear the shelter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tails are wagging and patiently waiting behind kennel doors. Meanwhile, fluffy tails are swing back and forth with a purr here and there. These cats and dogs are waiting for their new families at the Wake County Animal Center. To help them find their new...
Wake school board raises pay for employees, approves more than $2B budget
Cary, N.C. — Wake County Public School System employees can expect pay increases this year beyond those that were recently approved in the new state budget. The Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for this fiscal year Tuesday night that adds some additional wage increases for hourly workers and local supplement increases for educators.
