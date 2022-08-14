ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

cbs17

Wake County experiencing teacher shortage amid pay raises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school officials say they still need to fill around 400 teacher vacancies. That number makes up about three percent of its teaching jobs. The school board just approved four percent raises for teachers and principals. Administrators hope that’ll bring in more applicants but they say more needs to be done.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Giving back: local volunteers help RPD keep the community safe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
RALEIGH, NC
My Fox 8

Hundreds of Guilford County students move schools amid renovations

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of Guilford County students are preparing to walk through new hallways while their old school buildings get remodeled. The district starts demolishing and refurbishing both Claxton Elementary School and Foust Elementary School next week with money from the 2020 Guilford County Schools Bond.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Crime & Safety
fox46.com

Sheriff issues clarification on Burke County arrests, say ‘unrelated’ to Wake County deputy murder

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a clarification Tuesday afternoon regarding recent arrests made in Burke County. The sheriff’s office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, authorities said rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

New questions emerge on day 5 of Wake deputy murder investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County continues to investigate the murder of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty five days ago, a river search, a property dispute, and a traffic stop all drew attention Tuesday. Meanwhile the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says it’s working...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Raleigh News & Observer

Durham City Council rejects residential development on US 70 over creek concerns

In a split vote Monday night, the Durham City Council rejected a developer’s request to annex a tract of land in southeast Durham for a 380-home development. The CSC Group, a local firm with a handful of communities in Durham and Wake counties, had hoped to build a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on 117 acres it owns near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Leesville Road.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cary getting $12M in federal funds for new GoCary transit facility

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is getting almost $12 million in federal funding for a new GoCary transit facility. Officials said Tuesday that it will go toward a new bus operations and maintenance facility. This funding is coming from the the FTA’s $1.66 billion in grants...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wake school board raises pay for employees, approves more than $2B budget

Cary, N.C. — Wake County Public School System employees can expect pay increases this year beyond those that were recently approved in the new state budget. The Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for this fiscal year Tuesday night that adds some additional wage increases for hourly workers and local supplement increases for educators.
CARY, NC

