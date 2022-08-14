ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, ME

WPFO

Maine man accused of assaulting 2-year-old

SANFORD (WGME) – An Old Orchard Beach man is facing assault charges after police say he seriously injured a 2-year-old child in Sanford. Sanford Police say they responded to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 after a 2-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police say...
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Man held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell

PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. On Monday morning, Sheriff Kevin Joyce identified the person who died as James Mannion, 30, of Portland. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Two teens charged in Lewiston shooting

LEWSITON (WGME) -- Two teens have been charged after a shooting Monday in Lewiston. Police say they responded to 102 Pierce Street around 5 a.m. for a report of several shots fired. Officers say they found several bullets holes on the outside of a building that was targeted. They say...
LEWISTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service. Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, of Wiscasset was issued a summons Aug. 9 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One charged in connection with Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 102 Pierce St. shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, authorities say. A news release from the Lewiston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon stated authorities found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of a building, appearing to be a targeted incident. The suspects were seen on city cameras fleeing the area after the shooting, the release stated.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

2 killed in head-on crash in Berwick identified

BERWICK (WGME) -- Police say a car was passing multiple vehicles in Berwick when it collided head-on with another vehicle. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were killed in the wreck. Police say a Volvo, driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick, was passing multiple vehicles on Route 4 on Sunday...
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint

EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
EXETER, NH
wgan.com

FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit

FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclists injured in crash with SUV in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people riding a motorcycle were injured Sunday in a crash with an SUV in Brunswick. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Webster Street, according to a news release issued by Brunswick police. Officers determined a Mercedes SUV made a left onto Webster Street and struck a motorcycle traveling east on Pleasant Street, the release stated.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Airplane debris crashes down near Maine State Capitol building

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
AUGUSTA, ME
WTNH

CT woman suffers medical event, dies at Maine beach

OGUNQUIT, ME (WTNH) – A Connecticut woman died at a beach in Maine on Monday afternoon, according to the Ogunquit Fire Department. Fire officials said around 3 p.m. on Monday, a 62-year-old Connecticut woman had a medical event while in the water. She was quickly removed from the water by lifeguards and bystanders, according to […]
OGUNQUIT, ME
Seacoast Current

Two Killed in Berwick, Maine Head On Crash

Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. Berwick Police said a 1999 Volvo S70 passed several vehicles driving southbound on Portland Street (Route 4) before colliding head-on into a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. The driver and passenger in...
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Six charged with OUI from Kennebunk sobriety checkpoint

The Kennebunk Police Department partnered with the Regional Impaired Driving Enforcement (R.I.D.E.) Team this past Saturday to install a sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk. According to a news release issued by the Kennebunk Police Department on Monday, the checkpoint was held on Fletcher Street, or Route 35, in Kennebunk between 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
KENNEBUNK, ME

