Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
$4.48 million SE Portland grocery-store home had an entire room for model trains
Portland has long been famous for converting warehouses into residential properties, but a corner building in the city’s Southeast Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood is more in the loft style tradition of New York’s Tribeca than Portland’s Pearl District. And there’s a reason for that: The owners are from Manhattan,...
kptv.com
Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising temperatures
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out one day early this week due to high temperatures. The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.
WWEEK
You Pointed Us to the Eeriest Vacant Buildings in Portland. We Found Out Why They’re Empty.
Empty buildings are like missing teeth or blank pages in a photo album—the story lies in what isn’t there. They are untapped potential, forgone wealth, and a narrative arc gone wobbly. Last month, WW chronicled two vacancies we found especially puzzling: the emptying of a downtown senior living...
KATU.com
People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Breakfast in Portland
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
kptv.com
Portland Street Response aims to double its staff
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Six months after the Portland Street Response team announced they were expanding their services city-wide, the program announced a new push to hire more than two dozen new positions. The Portland Street Response Team started back in 2021 with seven people and now they’re looking to...
kptv.com
Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heat wave
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Trees give us much needed shade during the summer, but how can you keep them healthy amid heat waves?. “The first and foremost thing that I tell people is that their trees need water,” said Chris Ruvelcaba, the owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service. “I would say a majority of the calls we have been getting are people that think their trees are dying because they are turning brown, they are losing limbs, or they start to look dead. We will send an arborist out and they’ll see the trees aren’t dead, they’re just thirsty. They just want some water.”
kptv.com
TriMet gets $5.6 million in federal grants for upgrades at Beaverton Transit Center
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet received a $5.6 million federal grant to reshape bus layover areas and upgrade operator break facilities in Beaverton. The upgrades are slated for the Beaverton Transit Center. It comes from $1.66 billion in grants awarded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to 150 transit agencies across the country and is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.
kptv.com
E-bike stolen from Portland nonprofit working to clean up the streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit that works to clean up trash around the Portland metro area is without an important tool after someone stole their e-bike. Ground Score says on Friday morning their coordinator went to open up their Northeast Portland office for the day and saw the door was pushed in.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Portland
Portland is known for its fantastic and convenient food scene. You can find lots filled with food trucks, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and well-known establishments everywhere. Whether you are a Portland native or come from another part of the country, I included, you may have difficulty finding certain regional American cooking. Coming...
WWEEK
When a Burger King Closes In Portland, It’s Difficult to Replace
The closure of the city’s third-best Burger King, tucked off Broadway on the lip of Interstate 84, isn’t all that mysterious. But its nomination by a reader gives us a chance to explore what happens to the husks of fast food franchises when they fold. The distinctive shapes of former Wendy’s and Pizza Huts can be spotted across Portland, recognizable even after they’ve been repurposed.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
restaurantclicks.com
Best Boozy Basically Bottomless Brunch Spots in Portland
Portland is a well-rounded West Coast metropolis, featuring a gorgeous natural bounty, and a hip and creative cultural scene. Portland’s edgy and unconventional spirit shines through its vibrant restaurant and coffee house scene. You can enjoy a coffee and mimosa with friends to start a fun-filled day of bike...
kptv.com
Dog recovered after truck stolen in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old basset hound named Lola has been returned to her owner after she was abducted in their stolen pickup truck on Tuesday. Lola was inside the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon. Police said...
kptv.com
10,000 cyclists pedal across Portland bridges Sunday morning
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than 10,000 cyclists turned out for the annual Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for Providence Health & Services. A portion of the funds raised by the ride will go to the Providence Better Outcomes thru Bridges. The BOB team...
KATU.com
Crash blocks two lanes of I-5 southbound on Interstate Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash on the Interstate Bridge has two of the southbound lanes of I-5 closed during the Tuesday morning commute, transportation officials said. The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the right lanes of Interstate 5 southbound on the Columbia River crossing. The...
WWEEK
Downtown Portland Is Among the Worst Cities in Terms of Rebounding From the Pandemic, Study Shows
When it comes to recovering from the pandemic, downtown Portland is bringing up the rear. That’s the conclusion of researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, who are using cellphone GPS data to see how many people are returning to businesses, bars, restaurants, and other attractions in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
‘It’s a hard hit’: Local construction company talks excavator theft
For the second time this month, an excavator was stolen off a local job site.
OMSI District Master Plan to seek approval with Portland Design Commission
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry District is nearing a key milestone for its proposed 24-acre neighborhood in Portland’s central eastside. OMSI leaders are scheduled to meet with the Portland Design Commission on Thursday to present their master plan for roads, utilities and other systems in the district, where they envision retail and office space, hotels and restaurants, as well as residential living within its boundaries.
