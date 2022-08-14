ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A total loss': 8 units destroyed after NW Austin apartment complex fire

AUSTIN, Texas — A family is working to help their daughter after flames engulfed her apartment complex building Monday night. Shirley Niedzwiecki's daughter is one of fourteen people displaced after a fire broke out in one of the buildings inside the Balcones Woods apartment complex. "I don't think anything...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting near East 6th & Sabine streets

Note: This story has been updated throughout with detail from the press conference. A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Downtown Austin, police say, and a suspect is still on the loose. It happened near the intersection of East 6th and Sabine streets, just west of I-35. Austin-Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville police chase stolen car down I-35

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department said officers chased a stolen car down Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning. The chase started at Dessau Road and Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville and ended at the Commodore Perry Estate on Red River Street in Austin. Police said the two people...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Police locate missing elderly woman in Pflugerville

UPDATE: Police say Betty Prout has been located. Further details were not immediately available. Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman last seen early Tuesday afternoon. The Pflugerville Police Department says 90-year-old Betty Prout was last seen at around 12:15 p.m. near...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in Elgin

A man is now in custody for a fatal shooting in Elgin over the weekend. The Elgin Police Department says 42-year-old Lonnie Lawrence Davis, Jr. has been charged with murder for Sunday's deadly shooting. Investigators say it happened just after 4 p.m. off East Alamo Street. The person who was...
ELGIN, TX
KVUE

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in stabbing in Downtown Austin, suspect in custody

The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone several times in downtown Austin. Police say they responded to the intersection of Sabine Street and 6th Street around 12:30 a.m. APD says two men experiencing homelessness got into an argument, when one of them pulled...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for man who sparked SWAT situation in South Austin

NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police say the subject of a SWAT call in South Austin early Tuesday morning is still on the loose. The call happened at the Saddle Creek apartment complex located at 1081 Old Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department says at around 3:30 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Rollover crash injures sheriff’s deputy

A Gonzales County sheriff’s deputy avoided serious injury after a rollover accident took place at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was responding to a disturbance when the patrol vehicle had a tire blowout in the area of Texas 97 and Farm-to-Market Road 466, which caused the vehicle to roll several times.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
MANOR, TX

