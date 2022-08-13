Read full article on original website
Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID
The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
KCSO asks for help locating runaway boy and missing brother in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating one runaway boy and his missing little brother. Micah and Ryder Matlock left their home in Hayden on Sunday at 2 p.m. and do not have cell phones. They are known to frequent areas such as Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Idaho – A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sgt. Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The general manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sgt. Bowne tells us. They are investigating further and will release more information when it’s available. This...
Spokane fire crews respond to house fire across from Holy Family Hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home on Nebraska and Lidgerwood went up in flames Tuesday. Crews are on the scene working to mitigate the damage. The home is across the street from Lidgerwood Elementary and Holy Family Hospital. Smoke is visible from around the area. KHQ is on the scene. Check...
Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from I-90 at Altamont
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour. All lanes were fully blocked for awhile, but have reopened. It is not clear if anyone is injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Crash cleared from State Route 2 near Fairchild AFB
SPOKANE, Wash. — Both lanes of State Route 2 near Fairchild Air Force Base are back open after a crash. A trailer holding an excavator overturned in a crash on Monday. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast
————— 689 FPUS56 KOTX 171020. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. Priest River, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,. and Kettle Falls. 319 AM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON...
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – If you commute on I-90 between Spokane Valley and Stateline, you’ll need to leave a bit earlier this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation will continue construction of the new Kramer Parkway undercrossing on Tuesday. The I-90 eastbound Greenacres on-ramp will be closed...
Woman’s body found in parked truck in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman’s body was found inside a parked truck in downtown Spokane Friday. Spokane Police say they received a call from a concerned citizen around 8 a.m. The car was parked near 2nd and State. Police did not provide any other information about the investigation. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
‘It’s devastating’: Rockford farmer sees severe crop damage due to hail storm
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Last week, the city of Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail through the region. This unusual hail storm left severe damage to homes and properties. Located around 15 miles outside of Spokane Valley, the hail storm caused significant crop damage for wheat farmers. It’s causing a delay to their normal harvesting schedule.
Crews responding to new fire at the base of Schweitzer Mountain
Crews are responding right now to a fire at the base of Schweitzer Mountain and Colburn. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.
$40 million to go to Kootenai Health expansion
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — A $40 million expansion project that includes the Kootenai Health Heart Center, operating rooms and Kootenai Outpatient Surgery is moving ahead at Kootenai Health, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, nine new patient...
The Inland NW is getting a much needed break from the crazy weather this weekend: no more golf ball sized hail!
A very mild weekend leads into a seasonable week ahead for the Inland Northwest, with temperatures sticking in the 90s!. The Spokane and northern Idaho region has seen a break from the thunderstorms, golf ball sized hail, and wind this weekend, as the skies have cleared and conditions have calmed down.
